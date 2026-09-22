Vivosim Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS) Uses Human 3D Biology To Streamline Drug Development

United States - Sept. 22, 2026 - VivoSim Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS) is using engineered human tissues to provide pharmaceutical researchers with earlier and potentially more predictive information about experimental medicines.

VivoSim's 3D biology technology grows human liver and intestinal tissues designed to reproduce important characteristics of functioning organs. Unlike flat cell cultures or animal testing alone, these models may provide a clearer picture of how experimental drugs could behave inside the human body.

The company's liver model combines four major cell types responsible for approximately 98% of liver function, while its intestinal model recreates the biological barrier that absorbs nutrients and blocks potentially harmful substances. Changes in that barrier can provide an early warning of gastrointestinal toxicity.

VivoSim grows the tissues in 96-well formats approximately the size of a postcard, allowing researchers to test multiple compounds, concentrations and conditions simultaneously.

Alongside VivoSim Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS), investors are watching actively traded shares of TOP Ships Inc. (NYSE: TOPS), Quanome Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: QNME), Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: ZEO), Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: LHSW) and IGC Pharma Inc. (NYSE: IGC).

The technology has also contributed to a drug-development pathway involving Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY). VivoSim's intestinal-tissue technology was associated with identifying a Crohn's disease drug candidate subsequently acquired by Lilly.

By introducing human biology earlier in the development process, VivoSim aims to help pharmaceutical companies identify promising medicines-and potentially dangerous failures-before expensive clinical testing begins.

About the Companies

VivoSim Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS) develops human-relevant 3D tissue models and predictive technologies for pharmaceutical research, toxicology and preclinical drug development.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company developing medicines across several major therapeutic areas.

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