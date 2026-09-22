Powering 2026: EOSE, DRK, GRAB, GLND Energy Focus Catalysts

United States - Sept. 22, 2026 - Four actively traded companies are attracting attention across battery storage, AI infrastructure, insider buying and Arctic energy development: Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE), DarkHorse Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DRK), Grab Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRAB) and Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND).

EOSE: Bimergen Developments Strengthen the Battery-Storage OpportunityA potential catalyst for Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) is Bimergen Energy Corporation's (NYSE: BESS) Redbird project, a 100 MW/400 MWh battery-storage development outside Houston selected to deploy Eos' Z3 long-duration zinc battery technology. Eos previously announced that Redbird received the first purchase order issued under Frontier Power USA's 2 GWh capacity-reservation agreement: Power-Ready Infrastructure for AI and HPC

DarkHorse Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DRK) is building a power-first digital-infrastructure platform across Tennessee and Kentucky, with a broader expansion strategy focused on the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) region, which spans portions of seven states. The company expects to own or operate approximately 50 MW across four data-center locations, while advancing a proposed 50 MW Kentucky development and approximately 100 MW of potential expansion opportunities.

DarkHorse is targeting a specialized niche in smaller-footprint, power-advantaged data centers that can be developed modularly and expanded as customer demand is validated. The sites are being evaluated for potential AI inference, GPU computing and HPC workloads, with future conversions subject to customer commitments, financing, regulatory approvals and execution.

GRAB: Executives Make More Than $30 Million in Share Purchases

Grab Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRAB) moved into focus after CEO Anthony Tan purchased 10.35 million Class A shares for approximately $29.9 million, paying a weighted-average price of $2.8866.

President and COO Alexander Hungate separately purchased 299,571 shares for approximately $867,000 at a weighted-average price of $2.8936. Together, the disclosed purchases exceeded $30 million, creating a potentially meaningful insider-confidence signal, although insider buying does not guarantee future stock performance.

A new U.S.-Denmark-Greenland agreement expands America's military presence and NATO's Arctic-security role, heightening attention on the strategically important territory. Greenland-focused companies include Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) in oil exploration, Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML) in rare earths and Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML) in critical minerals.

Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) is advancing an oil and gas exploration program in East Greenland's Jameson Land Basin. Greenland's strategic importance increased further on September 22 when the United States, Denmark and Greenland signed a trilateral agreement expanding America's military presence while preserving Danish sovereignty and Greenlandic self-determination.

The agreement also increases NATO's role in Arctic security amid growing attention to the region's location and natural resources. The security agreement does not directly guarantee commercial benefits for GLND, however it places Greenland's infrastructure, energy resources and strategic development more firmly in the global spotlight.

About the Companies

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) develops and manufactures zinc-based battery-energy-storage systems designed for long-duration applications.

DarkHorse Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DRK) is a digital-infrastructure company focused on scalable power and data-center assets for AI, HPC and next-generation computing workloads.

Grab Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRAB) operates a Southeast Asian technology platform providing mobility, delivery and digital-financial services.

Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) is an early-stage energy company advancing oil and gas exploration in Greenland's Jameson Land Basin.

Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS) develops, owns and operates utility-scale and distributed battery-energy-storage projects across the United States.

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