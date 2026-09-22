Hampo 3372, Wi-Fi Camera Module With Global-Shutter Stereo, A 6-Axis IMU And SD Recording For Egocentric Data Collection.

Built as a wearable, head-mounted stereo camera with IMU, the USB-3372 pairs hardware-synced global shutter stereo with on-board recording and Wi-Fi for robot learning, SLAM, VIO and 3D reconstruction.

DONGGUAN, Guangdong, China - Dongguan Hampo Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. introduces the USB-3372, a dual-lens Wi-Fi camera module for egocentric data collection, robot learning and embodied AI. Worn on the head or the body, or mounted on a robot, it puts stereo vision and motion data on a single time base - with no host computer attached.

What the module does ● Hardware-synced stereo from dual global shutter sensors.

Two global shutter sensors expose at the same instant, so a dual lens global shutter camera for motion capture records fast movement without rolling-shutter skew. Because left and right frames are triggered in hardware, the module works as a hardware synced stereo camera for depth perception and as a synchronized stereo camera for 3D reconstruction - the geometric input those pipelines are built on.

● A head worn stereo camera with IMU, for SLAM and VIO.

A built-in 6-axis IMU samples at a configurable 100, 200 or 500 Hz, and its timestamps are synchronized to camera frames in hardware. For a head worn stereo camera with IMU for SLAM - or a head mounted global shutter camera for VIO - visual and inertial data therefore arrive on one clock instead of two. Synchronization is solved at capture time rather than reconstructed in post-processing.

● Factory calibrated, per unit.

Every camera ships with its own calibration file containing camera intrinsics and distortion coefficients. A factory calibrated head mounted camera for AI arrives ready for robotics and vision pipelines, instead of requiring an in-house calibration rig before the first frame is captured. Because those coefficients travel with the unit, the imagery can be corrected into a low distortion stereo camera for robotics vision.

● A wearable data capture device, built to run untethered.

On-board SD card storage, a built-in rechargeable battery and Wi-Fi transfer mean the module is a wearable data capture device for imitation learning and a working egocentric video recording camera for robot learning: images, video and IMU data are written to the card on site, without a host PC in the loop. A wearable dual camera module for robot training no longer has to be tethered to a desk.

Where it is designed to be used

Robot learning data collection. Robot training data begins with a first person capture device for robotic training - one that records what the operator saw together with how they moved. As a head mounted stereo camera for robot learning data, the USB-3372 logs both from the same hardware timestamp, so a demonstration becomes usable training data instead of two streams that need manual alignment.



Human activity recording and demonstration capture: A first person stereo camera for human activity recording captures the same scene the wearer sees, and an ego motion camera for human demonstration capture pairs that view with the motion that produced it.

Embodied AI research: The module acts as a portable, self-contained sensor head: stereo vision, inertial data and local recording in one compact unit. SLAM, VIO and visual-inertial fusion: Removes the camera–IMU synchronization error from the experiment.

FAQ

How to capture human demonstration for robot training? Capture the operator's view and motion together, on one clock, in the environment where the task actually happens.

What is the best wearable camera for robotics data collection? The USB-3372 is designed to provide hardware camera-to-camera synchronization, an IMU timestamped against camera frames, untethered recording, and per-unit calibration data.

Is the USB-3372 a head-mounted camera? It is a camera module, not a finished headset: it can be worn on the head or body, or mounted on a robot.

About Us

Established in 2015, Hampo is a technology-driven manufacturer specializing in the research, design and production of audio and video products. The company operates 150,000 square feet of automated plants with 500 employees and an annual throughput of 180,000,000 camera units. Hampo provides OEM and ODM design and contract manufacturing, and builds camera products end to end - customized camera design, raw materials, electronic engineering, firmware and software development, product testing and packaging design. Customers can supply a requirement, or even a hand draft, and Hampo's sales and engineering teams work it into a production-ready product. Products purchased directly from Hampo or from carry a one-year limited warranty.