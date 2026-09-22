Tangjia Hair's“Therootorder” System: Master Tom Redefines The Global Anti-Hair Loss Standard

MENAFN - GetNews)"There are no fake miracles in hair regrowth, only real changes." - Master Tom, Senior Hair Regrowth Mentor scalp health brand Tangjia Hair highlights the proven success of its dual-track protocol: TheRootOrder Anti-Hair Loss Serum and Botanical Tea. Developed by senior mentor Master Tom, this 100% natural therapy has successfully helped thousands of patients regrow their hair over the past 286 days by internally purifying the blood and externally unblocking hair follicles to reverse Functional Follicle Dormancy.

NEW YORK, NY- September 22, 2026 - Top scalp health brand Tangjia Hair proudly highlights the success of its revolutionary dual-track anti-hair loss protocol: TheRootOrder Anti-Hair Loss Serum and TheRootOrder Botanical Tea. Developed by Master Tom, a senior hair regrowth mentor with over 10 years of experience, this "internal and external" therapy has been on the market for 286 days and has successfully helped thousands of hair loss patients regrow their hair. Its proven success solidifies a new era of 100% natural, non-dependent scalp ecosystem restoration.

Breaking the "Genetics" Myth: The Truth About Functional Follicle Dormancy

For a long time, Western doctors have given up on genetic hair loss. However, Master Tom sharply points out that a toxic scalp is the real trigger. Behind thousands of successful clinical reversals, Master Tom introduces a disruptive truth: your hair roots are not dead. Instead, blocked internal nutrient pathways and a damaged external scalp ecosystem have forced them into "Functional Follicle Dormancy."

Excess oils and toxins act like cement, clogging the pores and suffocating the roots. Master Tom emphasizes that this is merely a functional decline, not permanent organic damage. With a scientific, holistic traditional Chinese medicine approach, this condition is 100% reversible.

TheRootOrder Dual-Action: Internal Blood Pump & External Scavenger

Most chemical products only treat the surface, irritating the scalp without solving the root cause. To rescue starving follicles, Master Tom's TheRootOrder system uses a powerful dual-action strategy:

TheRootOrder Anti-Hair Loss Serum (External Scavenger): Utilizing advanced micro-penetration technology, it delivers high concentrations of Ginseng, He Shou Wu, and potent botanical extracts deep into the pores. It dissolves external toxins and blockages, clears the scalp ecosystem, and force-feeds the roots so your follicles can breathe again.

TheRootOrder Botanical Tea (Internal Blood Pump): Powered by premium Saffron, Reishi, Ginseng, and other herbs, this is no ordinary tea. It acts as a powerful pump, soothing hidden internal inflammation and continuously delivering nutrient-rich fresh blood to the scalp, rebuilding your internal ecosystem from the root.

100% Natural Formula: Zero Chemical Dependency

Countless patients are trapped in the side effects of chemicals like Minoxidil, which cause scalp damage and severe shedding upon stopping. Master Tom guarantees every ingredient in TheRootOrder is a 100% pure, natural plant extract-as safe as eating fruit for vitamins. The system ensures zero side effects and absolutely no chemical dependency. Even if you stop, your new hair stays securely on your head.

The 114-Day Timeline: Witness Real Density

Master Tom has customized an 86-day Starter Kit and a 114-day Ultimate Care Kit. For those with severe thinning, the 114-day protocol delivers a precise reset timeline:



Days 10-15: Deep scalp inflammation dies, and massive shedding stops immediately.

Days 30-45: Dormant roots wake up, and new baby hairs start sprouting.

Days 60-90: New hairs grow thick and strong, heavily covering bald spots. Day 114: The scalp ecosystem is permanently reset. Bald areas fill in completely as roots anchor deep into healthy soil.

"There are no fake miracles in hair regrowth, only real changes," says Master Tom. Over the past 286 days, Tangjia Hair has used undeniable real-world results to help thousands of clients worldwide end their trial-and-error game and regain thick hair and absolute confidence.

Contact Master Tom

For a 1-on-1 personalized scalp assessment and guidance, connect with Master Tom:



Official Website: tangjiahair WhatsApp: wa/8618718888644



About Tangjiahair

Tangjiahair is a global direct-to-consumer botanical hair care brand dedicated to providing natural, effective solutions for scalp health and hair restoration. Founded by Tom with a core mission to blend traditional herbal wisdom with modern care, the company specializes in formulations featuring premium ingredients like Ginseng, Sophora, and He Shou Wu. Through flagship product lines such as "TheRootOrder," Tangjiahair empowers individuals worldwide to naturally combat hair loss and reclaim their confidence.