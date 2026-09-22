Project Announcement: 260,000 M3/H Vocs Abatement Project For Taizhou Erge Technology Successfully Delivered

Constructed by Jiangsu Kangyu Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.

Core Process: Activated Carbon Adsorption + Desorption Catalytic Oxidation (CO)

Rated Airflow: 260,000 m3/h

Exhaust Source: Coating VOC emissions

The coating exhaust gas treatment project for Taizhou Erge Technology Co., Ltd., undertaken by our company, has been successfully completed as of today. The system has met all pre-acceptance criteria and is now awaiting final acceptance by the project owner.

Founded in 1994, Taizhou Erge Technology Co., Ltd. is a national key "Little Giant" enterprise recognized for its specialized, refined, differential and innovative capabilities. Specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of critical equipment for cooling systems, its products are widely deployed in nuclear power, high-speed rail, wind power, power transmission and transformation, and other sectors. This coating exhaust gas treatment project marks a key step in the company's pursuit of green manufacturing and environmental regulatory compliance.

Full Project Progress Timeline

Late 2025 · Contract SignedIn late 2025, Jiangsu Kangyu Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. officially entered into an exhaust gas treatment contract with Taizhou Erge Technology Co., Ltd. Under the agreement, our company is responsible for the full delivery of the VOCs abatement project for its coating production lines, covering overall design, equipment supply, installation and commissioning.

December 2025 · Drawings & Technical Solution FinalizedFollowing contract signing, our technical team swung into action immediately. Through multiple rounds of technical coordination with Erge Technology's engineering team and thorough on-site surveys, we finalized the complete set of construction drawings and technical solution in December.● Design Airflow Capacity: 260,000 m3/h● Abatement Process: Activated Carbon Adsorption + Desorption Catalytic Oxidation (CO)● Design Objective: To deliver stable, regulatory-compliant VOCs emissions with optimized low-energy operation

April This Year · Equipment Shipped in BatchesIn April this year, our production department completed equipment manufacturing, quality inspection and packaging as scheduled, and shipped core equipment to Erge Technology's project site in Taizhou in batches. All equipment is fabricated in strict accordance with design drawings and technical agreements, with pre-assembly and full performance testing completed prior to delivery from the factory.

30-Day On-Site Installation PhaseUpon full delivery of all equipment to the site, our engineering team mobilized immediately. After 30 days of efficient, well-structured construction work, we successfully completed all installation tasks the installation process, construction was strictly carried out in accordance with design drawings, with formal safety approval procedures and daily progress audits enforced, to ensure full compliance with both the project schedule and quality standards.

Present · Project Successfully Completed, Awaiting AcceptanceThe project has officially reached substantial completion as of today. The full system, including equipment positioning, piping connections, electrical wiring and preliminary verification, has been fully delivered in strict compliance with design requirements. We are now coordinating with the project owner to prepare for acceptance procedures, and will soon proceed to the integrated commissioning and third-party inspection phase.

About Kangyu EnTech

Jiangsu Kangyu Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. has long specialized in industrial VOCs and exhaust gas abatement. We deliver one-stop integrated solutions covering solution design, equipment manufacturing, installation, commissioning, as well as operation and maintenance services.

The activated carbon adsorption-desorption and catalytic oxidation (CO) process is one of our core technologies. It has been successfully applied across multiple industries including coating, printing and plastic pelletizing.

We sincerely appreciate the trust and close collaboration from Taizhou Erge Technology. Going forward, we will continue to adopt a professional and pragmatic approach to deliver reliable services to every client.