Bay Area High School Student Maya Panchal Champions Accessible Education With Successful Coastside STEAM Initiative

MENAFN - GetNews) Leading her non-profit Krafty Kids, Maya spearheaded a collaborative evening uniting robotics, creative arts, and healthcare guidance for the Coastside community.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - September 22, 2026 - Local families gathered at the ALAS Cultural Wellness Center on Friday evening for a vibrant, collaborative event bridging hands-on education, art, and health services. Hosted by the youth-founded non-profit Krafty Kids in partnership with ALAS (Ayudando Latinos a Soñar), community physicians and nurses, and the Los Altos High School Robotics Team, the free event successfully delivered STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) enrichment and wellness support to the Half Moon Bay community.

Founded by Bay Area high school student Maya Panchal, Krafty Kids is dedicated to ensuring that creative arts and STEAM education are accessible to all youth. Friday's event was made possible through a strategic partnership with ALAS, a nationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to honoring the hopes and dreams of Latino farmworkers and their families.

"We are incredibly grateful to Maya for choosing ALAS to help carry out her mission," said Dr. Kelly Delaney, Education Program Director of ALAS. "Her dedication to bringing accessible, high-quality STEAM learning to our Coastside families perfectly aligns with our vision of uplifting the community through education and holistic support."

Children and volunteers at creative stations during the Krafty Kids x ALAS STEAM night at the ALAS Cultural Wellness Center in Half Moon Bay. Photo courtesy of Krafty Kids.

Throughout the evening, families were invited to engage in a wide variety of multidisciplinary activities designed to foster both learning and community connection. Youth participants explored their creativity by designing custom tote bags, crafting origami pinwheels, and visiting a highly popular hair tinsel station, while families collectively contributed to a collaborative ALAS Community Tree through hands-on hand-tracing artwork.

Beyond the arts, the Los Altos High School Robotics Team captivated students with a live, interactive robot demonstration that introduced foundational engineering and technology concepts in an approachable format.

A local medical group, including volunteer physicians and nurses, also provided free preventative health guidance including blood pressure checks and comprehensive nutrition advice.

"This event was designed to inspire curiosity and support the overall wellness of participating families," noted Maya. "Seeing parents and children from the Coastside community come together to create art, discover robotics, and connect with health professionals' side-by-side exceeded our highest expectations."

The successful STEAM and Wellness evening highlights the growing need for inclusive community events that cater to both educational enrichment for children and practical support for adults. Krafty Kids plans to continue expanding its partnerships across the Bay Area to bring similar programming to under-resourced neighborhoods.

Maya believes in supporting disadvantaged kids through art. She works with local homeless shelters, because she enjoys working with youth and believes art helps children express emotion. She frames it explicitly in terms of trauma: kids in homeless shelters have experienced a great deal of it, and the workshops are intended to reduce the effects of adverse childhood experiences. She works through partners including LifeMoves in Mountain View, where she's run several workshops, and the coordinator there says the kids respond well to outside groups running activities with them.

For more information or to support Maya's ongoing mission, please visit .

About Krafty Kids

Krafty Kids is a youth-founded nonprofit established by Bay Area high school student Maya Panchal to make creative arts and STEAM education accessible to all youth.