King Meets With Iraq PM In New York

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Sept. 22 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II held a meeting with Iraq Prime Minister Ali Zaidi on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty affirmed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Iraq, as well as readiness to enhance cooperation across various sectors, particularly energy, economy and investment, in service of mutual interests and regional stability.

Discussions addressed recent regional developments, with the King emphasising the need to reach an agreement that ends the escalation in the region, and guarantees the security and sovereignty of Arab states. His Majesty also warned of the danger of Israel's attempts to exploit the situation in the region to impose a new reality on the ground in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.

//Petra// AF