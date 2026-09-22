King Meets With Heads Of State, Delegations On Sidelines Of UNGA

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Sept. 22 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday met with heads of state and delegations participating in the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

His Majesty held separate meetings with Finland President Alexander Stubb, Bulgaria President Iliana Iotova, Ghana President John Dramani Mahama, Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney, Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

The King also held a meeting with Netherlands Prime Minister Rob Jetten, attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah.

The meetings, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, addressed the depth of relations between Jordan and these countries, and touched on ways to strengthen cooperation in various fields, in service of mutual interests.

His Majesty underscored the dangers of regional escalation on global peace and stability, emphasising the need for the international community to step up efforts to restore calm by reaching an agreement that guarantees the security of Arab states.

The King stressed the need for all parties to fully commit to implementing the agreement to end the war in Gaza, and to halt attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, and violations against Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The discussions also touched on the serious implications of Israel's dangerous actions in Syria and Lebanon on the region's security and stability, with His Majesty reaffirming Jordan's support for the security, stability, and sovereignty of Syria and Lebanon.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meetings.

//Petra// AF