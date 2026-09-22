Crown Prince Meets With Ireland Taoiseach

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Sept. 22 (Petra) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II met with Ireland Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Speaking about regional developments, the Crown Prince warned of the dangers of continued escalations in the region, and the ongoing unlawful Israeli measures in the West Bank, stressing that annexation of Palestinian land and settler violence undermine prospects for peace.

His Royal Highness commended Ireland's stance in support of the Palestinian people and state, its provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and its contribution to peacekeeping efforts in Lebanon.

The Crown Prince expressed Jordan's readiness to strengthen cooperation with Ireland in technology, digital transformation, education, as well as vocational and technical training fields.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.

//Petra// AF