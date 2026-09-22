King Meets With UN Secretary-General, Calls For Stepping Up Efforts To Restore Regional Calm

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah met with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday, and called on the international community to step up efforts to restore regional stability, and to prioritise diplomacy and dialogue to resolve conflicts.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty underscored that lasting regional stability is impossible without securing the full, legitimate rights of Palestinians, and establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the basis of the two-state solution, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King highlighted the gravity of Israel's actions aimed at annexing land and expanding settlements in the West Bank, as well as its repeated violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

For his part, Guterres commended Jordan's efforts to advance, under the leadership of His Majesty, regional and international peace and stability, praising the Kingdom's steadfast cooperation with UN agencies.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Permanent Representative to the UN Walid Obeidat attended the meeting