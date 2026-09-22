King Participates In Multilateral Meeting At Invitation Of President Trump

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah participated in a multilateral meeting on Tuesday at the invitation of United States President Donald Trump, attended by heads of delegation from Arab and Muslim countries, during which His Majesty emphasised the need for the utmost restraint in response to current regional escalations.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the King affirmed Jordan's commitment to continuing to coordinate closely with the US administration to advance peace and stability in the region, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty warned of the danger of further escalation and widening of the conflict in the West Bank and Gaza as the Israeli elections approach, underscoring those reckless actions threaten to inflame regional tensions, and undermine US efforts to restore calm.

On the West Bank, the King stressed that the Israeli government's policies run counter to President Trump's firm stance against annexation of West Bank territory.

His Majesty reiterated the need to put a stop to Israel's incursions in Syria, which undermine efforts to restore regional stability, adding that these actions pose a direct threat to the Kingdom's national security.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to the United States Dina Kawar attended the meeting