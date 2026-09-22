Kyiv Requires More Interceptor Missiles Ahead Of Winter -- Macron At UN

MENAFN - UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized this on Tuesday during the general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Russia has been waging a brutal war against civilians in Ukraine for almost five years and occupying the territory of a sovereign state. France will remain unwavering in its support for the Ukrainian peopl's legitimate aspirations for peace, security, and a future,” Macron said.

France will also do all it can to ensure that meaningful negotiations between Ukraine and Russia begin as soon as possible, he added.

“We must protect Ukrainians more than ever. As winter approaches, we must protect them on the energy front. We must provide them with more interceptor missiles and protect civilians,” the French president stressed.

Macron called for the introduction of what he described as a“dual moratorium” - on strikes against energy and civilian infrastructure, as well as on hostilities in the Black Sea, which would allow Ukraine to resume grain exports.“

This will help address food security challenges, which are of enormous importance to many transition economies and developing countries. Such a dual moratorium is a necessity. Let us put it on the negotiating table and force Russia to face this reality,” he said.

The French president also recalled the Coalition of the Willing established together with the United Kingdom, which brings together countries prepared to guarantee peace and stability in Europe.

Speaking about the state of the world in general, the French president noted the return of imperialism, arrogance, and the“unrestrained use of force that recognizes no rules.” According to him, some states are seeking to undermine the international order, expand their borders, and deprive peoples of the right to determine their own future.

“The question we must answer is very simple: do we want to live under a return to the law of the jungle, or do we seek to live in a civilized international society?” Macron inquired.

He urged states not to give in to fatalism or to the belief that might must inevitably prevail.

“We must learn the lessons of the 20th century. Those who have forgotten these lessons are making both a moral and a political mistake. This applies to the situation in the Middle East, Ukraine, and Africa,” the French president stressed.

Macron said the world had entered a“new era of barbarism,” marked by the mass destruction of civilian infrastructure, human rights violations, and the effective dismantling of the safeguards established by the Geneva Conventions.

According to him, France will continue to provide political and practical support to international mechanisms for gathering evidence and establishing accountability for crimes, including the work of the International Court of Justice.

“There can be no peace without justice. We cannot simply accept a new order of impunity that some are seeking to establish,” he stressed.

Macron also advocated reforming the UN Security Council, including expanding it to include new states and regions, particularly Africa. He backed the Franco-Mexican initiative to limit the use of the veto in cases of mass atrocities, which 128 countries have already joined.

says at UNGA that peace between Ukraine and Russia to be reached soo

“The world is gradually becoming increasingly divided. Rhetoric of defeat paves the way for empires that abuse their power, threaten the sovereignty of states, and monopolize production capacities, technological capabilities, and wealth,” he warned.

As a reminder, France will strengthen Ukraine's air defense by supplying radars and interceptor missiles.

As reported, the war in Ukraine will have far-reaching consequences for the entire world, as the issue of respect for international law is being decided there.

UN photo