War Update: 134 Clashes On The Frontline, Most On Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka Axes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing operational information from Ukraine's General Staff as of 22:00 on September 22, 2026, posted on Facebook.

“A total of 134 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched one missile strike and conducted 53 airstrikes, dropping 191 guided glide bombs. In addition, it used 5,378 kamikaze drones against targets and carried out 1,999 attacks on populated areas and positions of our troops,” the post reads.

According to the General Staff, two enemy assault actions have been recorded since the beginning of the day on the North Slobozhansky and Kursk axes. The enemy conducted two airstrikes, dropping five guided glide bombs, and carried out 101 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, eight of them using MLRS.

During the day,on the South Slobozhansky axis, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units 12 times near Starytsia, Hrafske, and Lyman, and toward Malyi Burluk, Putnykove, and Radkivka; another combat engagement is ongoing.

On the Kupiansk axis, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy offensive action toward the settlement of Borova.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance near Novoselivka.

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On the Sloviansk axis, the Defense Forces stopped one attempt by the invaders to advance near Kalenyky.

One enemy assault was reported on the Kramatorsk axis, near Fedorivka.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, the Defense Forces repelled 19 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Rozkishne, Novopavlivka, Kucherevyi Yar, and Vilne; one engagement is ongoing.

A total of 21 attacks were repelled on the Pokrovsk axis. The invaders attempted to advance near the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Novohryshyne, Vodianske, Molodetske, Muravka, Myrne, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 38 invaders were killed and eight wounded there today. One vehicle, 11 units of special equipment, and one enemy shelter were destroyed. Two units of special equipment, three unmanned aerial vehicle control posts, and 43 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 46 drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

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On the Oleksandrivka axis, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy assaults near the settlements of Berezove and Solodke.

Three enemy attacks were reported on the Huliaipole axis, near Huliaipolske and Charivne and toward Vozdvyzhivka.

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There were no enemy assault actions on the Orikhiv and Dnipro River axes.

There were no significant changes in the situation on other axes.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces killed Oleksandr Isaiev, commander of the Russian Armed Forces' 8th Artillery Regiment, in an FPV drone strike. Isaiev committed an act of treason in 2014 and defected to the enemy.

Photo: Ukraine's General Staff