There Were No Requests For Ukraine To Unilaterally Cease Fire -- Zelensky After Meeting With Trump

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this at a briefing following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“There were no requests today for Ukraine to stop its strikes unilaterally. No, on the contrary, we are talking about what we can do about this situation. We are talking about an energy ceasefire, at least if we cannot force Putin to end the war right now,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky said he had told the White House chief that, in his view, Putin would tell everyone that the war was ending, but as soon as the so-called elections in Russia were over, attacks would resume.

The United States currently has leverage to pressure Russia and force it at least to agree to an energy ceasefire. In particular, Zelensky referred to legislation initiated by Lindsey Graham that would enable the United States to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

The Ukrainian President also expressed hope that all the messages discussed during today's talks between the Ukrainian and U.S. leaders would be conveyed to Russia.

“We hope that the American team will convey all the messages to him [Putin] after our meeting, and that there will be an opportunity for a meeting [referring to a trilateral meeting of the leaders],” the head of state said.

Ukraine ready for anceasefire -- Zelensky

As previously reported, media outlets said that during a September 20 phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the meeting in New York, U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly requested Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries, reportedly due to rising global diesel fuel prices.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram