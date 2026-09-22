SSU Detains Russian Strike Spotter On Sloviansk Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this.

The investigation established that the spotter was a resident of a frontline settlement who had been recruited by Russian forces and was evading mobilization.

The Russian intelligence service took notice of him because of anti-Ukrainian comments he posted in chats on Telegram channels, while rarely leaving his home.

After being recruited, the suspect began discreetly questioning his wife about locations where Ukrainian troops were concentrated, which she might have seen while staying in Sloviansk and nearby areas.

He stored the information he gathered on his smartphone as approximate markers on Google Maps for subsequent reporting to his Russian handlers.

It was established that the agent was in contact with the Russian GRU through a liaison officer from the Joint Strategic Command of the Moscow Military District.

They used a popular messaging app with anonymous accounts to communicate.

SSU officers exposed the agent at an early stage of his work for the GRU, documented his espionage activities and detained him at his place of residence.

The suspect's mobile phone and tablet containing evidence of his cooperation with the enemy were seized.

SSU investigators notified him that he was suspected under Part 2 of Article 111 of Ukraine's Criminal Code – high treason committed under martial law.

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

exposes Russian spy operating within Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kharki

As reported by Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukraine recently exposed an electrician who had been directing Russian strikes against facilities in Dnipro.

Photo: SSU