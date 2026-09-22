S-300/S-400 Air Defense Position Reconnoitered Near Kerch In Crimea Social Media
“A position of S-300/S-400 air defense systems near Kerch has been reconnoitered. The position contains two air defense launchers, a 91N6E radar station, and a combat control post,” the report said.
The report noted that the system provides air defense coverage for the Kerch Peninsula and the Kerch Strait.Read also: Partisan s sabotage key railway section in Taganrog used by Russian militar
As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) previously struck two Russian S-400 Triumf air defense launchers and a drone-control antenna in Crimea.
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