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S-300/S-400 Air Defense Position Reconnoitered Near Kerch In Crimea Social Media

S-300/S-400 Air Defense Position Reconnoitered Near Kerch In Crimea Social Media


2026-09-22 07:10:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channe l.

“A position of S-300/S-400 air defense systems near Kerch has been reconnoitered. The position contains two air defense launchers, a 91N6E radar station, and a combat control post,” the report said.

The report noted that the system provides air defense coverage for the Kerch Peninsula and the Kerch Strait.

Read also: Partisan s sabotage key railway section in Taganrog used by Russian militar

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) previously struck two Russian S-400 Triumf air defense launchers and a drone-control antenna in Crimea.

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UkrinForm

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