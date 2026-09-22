Assistant Professor, Faculty of Nursing, MacEwan University

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Olabisi Oyelana's research interest was inspired by personal experience of inequity and marginalization in education. Using narrative inquiry in her doctoral work, Oyelana explored the experiences of international graduate nursing students in Canada. This work offered insights into the day-to-day tensions and challenges that international students experience within the learning community. Oyelana is deeply committed to equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI). She believes that EDI commitment involves being able to name and interrogate the subtle experiences of differences, from the standpoints of race, gender and class. Oyelana's inquiry work is dedicated to honoring the stories of the margin and those whose voices are often silenced within the academic space. She believes that by making visible the hidden narratives, one can impact policies and practices that are inherently racist. She is particularly interested in the experiences of the marginalized populations. She is interested in exploring how students and faculty of color navigate and impact policies and practices in academia.

–present Assistant Professor, MacEwan University

2022 MacEwan University, Nursing

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