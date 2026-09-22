Director of Monash Indigenous Studies Centre, Chief Investigator for the Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for the Elimination of Violence against Women (CEVAW), School of Philosophical, Historical & International Studies, School of Social Sciences (SOSS), Monash University

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Professor Kyllie Cripps is a Palawa woman in Monash University's School of Social Sciences. She is also a Chief Investigator in the ARC Centre of Excellence for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (CEVAW), based at Monash University.

She is one of Australia's leading researchers on Indigenous family violence, child abuse and sexual assault. For more than 20 years, she has worked alongside Indigenous communities across Australia, leading three Australian Research Council (ARC) grants and an Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute (AHURI) grant.

Her research defines violence on Indigenous terms, identifies its structural drivers, and examines service access and system responses in the aftermath of violence. Her work has informed policy and practice reform by identifying critical gaps and opportunities for sustainable, community-led solutions.

Grounded in interdisciplinary scholarship and an intersectional lens, Kyllie prioritises relational, culturally safe research practices that create space for conversations often shrouded in silence. She works closely with communities and frontline practitioners to strengthen networks of care, accountability and safety, centring Indigenous sovereignty and self-determination.

2023–present Professor, Monash University, Faculty of Arts, School of Social Sciences, Criminology



2021 Harvard University, Certificate in Management Excellence

2020 University of Sydney, MCrim

2005 Monash University, PhD

1999 University of South Australia, BA (Hons) Aboriginal Studies 1998 University of South Australia, BA Aboriginal Affairs Administration



2021 Cripps, K 'Media constructions of Indigenous women in sexual assault cases: reflections from Australia and Canada', Current Issues in Criminal Justice doi:

2020 Cripps, K 'Implementation options and evaluation of integrated service model responses to address family violence in remote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities', Indigenous Justice Clearinghouse, services-to-dfv-in-indigenous-communities-ijc-2020

2019 Cripps, K & Habibis D Improving housing and service responses to domestic and family violence for Indigenous individuals and families, AHURI Final Report 320, Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute Limited, Melbourne. Accessible at:

2016 Libesman, T 'Chapter 13: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children's welfare and well-being', in & Cripps, K ', Young, L, Kenny, M A & Monahan, G Children and the Law in Australia (2nd Edition). LexisNexis. pp307- 336.

2016 Cripps, K & Laurens, J 'The protection of cultural identity in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children exiting from Statutory Out of Home Care via Permanent Care Orders: Further observations on the risk of cultural disconnection to inform a policy and legislative reform framework', Australian Indigenous Law Review, 19(1), pp70-87

2014 Cripps, K & Adams, M Chapter 23: Indigenous family violence: Pathways forward, in Walker, R., Dudgeon, P. & Milroy, H. Working Together: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Mental Health and Wellbeing Principles and Practice, Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet: Canberra.

2013 Cripps K & Nixon, K 'Child Protection Policy and Indigenous Intimate Partner Violence: Who's Failing to Protect Whom?', in S Strega, J Krane, S Lapierre & C Richardson (eds) Failing to Protect: Moving Beyond Gendered Responses. Fernwood Publishing: Winnipeg.

2012 Cripps, K 'Indigenous Children's 'Best Interests' at the Crossroads: Citizenship Rights, Indigenous Mothers and Child Protection Authorities', International Journal of Critical Indigenous Studies, 5 (12), pp25-35

2012 Cripps, K & Davis, M 'Communities working to reduce Indigenous family violence', Research Brief No 12, Indigenous Justice Clearinghouse,

2011 Cripps, K 'Speaking Up To The Silences: Victorian Koori Courts and the Complexities of Indigenous Family Violence', Indigenous Law Bulletin 7 (26), pp31-34

2010 Cripps, K, Miller, L & Saxton-Barney, J '“Too hard to handle': Indigenous victims of violence with disabilities', Indigenous Law Bulletin 7 (21) pp3-6.

2009 Cripps, K, Bennett, C, Gurrin, L, & Studdert, D 'Victims of violence among Indigenous mothers living with dependent children', Medical Journal of Australia, 191, (9), pp 481-485

2008 Cripps, K & McGlade, H '). Indigenous family violence & sexual abuse: considering pathways forward',. Journal of Family Studies, 14 (2–3), pp 240–253.

2008 Cripps, K 'Indigenous family violence: A statistical challenge', INJURY: International Journal of the Care of the Injured, 39(5) p S25-S35

2007 Cripps, K 'Indigenous family violence: From emergency measures to committed long term action',. Australian Indigenous Law Review 11(2) pp6-18 2002 Stanley, J, Kovacs, K, Tomison, A & Cripps, K 'Child Abuse and Family Violence in Aboriginal Communities - Exploring Child Sexual Abuse in Western Australia. Melbourne: National Child Protection Clearinghouse. A literature review' for, Gordon, S. (2002). Putting the picture together: Inquiry into Response by Government Agencies to Complaints of Family Violence and Child Abuse in Aboriginal Communities. Perth: State Law Publisher p535-624.

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