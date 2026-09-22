Visiting Fellow, School of Economics, UNSW

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Nick Garvin is an Visiting Fellow in the School of Economics at UNSW and Research Manager at the e61 institute.

Nick specialises in microeconometric research for Australian economic and financial policy.

His experience includes research at RBA and APRA on topics related to superannuation, mortgage debt, payments, and financial-market transactions, and as an econometrics lecturer at UNSW.

Nick holds a PhD in Economics from Pompeu Fabra University, a Masters in Economics from London School of Economics, and Bachelor Degrees in Economics and Psychology from Macquarie University.



2025–present Visiting Fellow, UNSW

2023–present Adjunct Fellow, Macquarie University

2023–present Research Manager, e61 Institute 2010–2021 Principal Analyst, RBA

2017 Pompeu Fabra University, Economics PhD

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