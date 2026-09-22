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Robbie Eres

Robbie Eres


2026-09-22 07:09:44
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Psychology, Deakin University
Profile Articles

I received a Bachelor of Psychological Science (Hons I) from The University of Queensland in 2012. Following this I started my PhD at The University of Queensland and finished this at Monash University in 2016. After working as a post-doctoral researcher for several years, I went back to study my Master of Psychology (Clinical) at Swinburne University where I graduated in 2021. In 2026, I completed the Graduate Certificate in Higher Education (Teaching and Learning) at Deakin University.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Psychology, Deakin University
Education
  • 2016 Monash University, Doctor of Philosophy

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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