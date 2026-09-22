Robbie Eres
- Lecturer in Psychology, Deakin University
I received a Bachelor of Psychological Science (Hons I) from The University of Queensland in 2012. Following this I started my PhD at The University of Queensland and finished this at Monash University in 2016. After working as a post-doctoral researcher for several years, I went back to study my Master of Psychology (Clinical) at Swinburne University where I graduated in 2021. In 2026, I completed the Graduate Certificate in Higher Education (Teaching and Learning) at Deakin University.Experience
- –present Lecturer in Psychology, Deakin University
- 2016 Monash University, Doctor of Philosophy
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