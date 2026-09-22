MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Enablence Technologies Announces Preliminary Unaudited FY2026 Results and Updated Guidance Continued Ramp of Fremont Production Fab and Vietnam Assembly Drives Top-Line Growth; Company Anticipates Continued Strong Demand in FY2027

September 22, 2026 6:22 PM EDT | Source: Enablence Technologies Inc.

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of planar lightwave circuit (PLC) optical chips for datacom, telecommunications, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced vision applications, today announced preliminary, unaudited financial results for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 ("FY2026") and provided revenue guidance for fiscal year 2027 ("FY2027").

Commenting on the Company's preliminary fiscal year 2026 financial results, Enablence CEO Todd Haugen said, "In fiscal 2026 Enablence made significant progress with strong top-line revenue growth and an improvement in operating performance. Fiscal 2026 witnessed continued improvements in gross margins, with the Company reporting its first positive gross-margin quarter. The continued ramp of our Fremont fab and growing product revenue contributions from our strategic growth markets-LiDAR, advanced vision, and artificial intelligence-supported the expansion of all three of our businesses: communications, sensing, and compute. This, coupled with increased production volumes from our Vietnam assembly fab, is building momentum that we expect to continue into fiscal year 2027, which is reflected in our preliminary guidance."

"While the fourth quarter ended with continued wafer-capacity constraints, we expect these to be temporary in nature. Our focus in fiscal 2027, as it was in fiscal 2026, is to invest in opportunities that help us accelerate our growth plan and ramp production capacity to support a robust order book, Haugen added."

Preliminary FY2026 Guidance

In line with prior guidance, from Q3FY26, For the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2026 the company now expects unaudited revenue to be between US$7.9 million and US$8.10, reflecting the scalability of our model with growing capacity and higher production volumes.

We expect unaudited GAAP Gross Margins for fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 to be between -(12)% to (18)% respectively compared to (40)% for fiscal year ended 2025.

In line with prior guidance, Q3FY26, The Company expects to exceed our goal of 4,000 wafer starts per month by the end of calendar year 2026. In fiscal year 2027, we expect to surpass 4,500 wafer starts per month by the end of calendar year 2027."

"Preliminary results highlight the strong operating leverage inherent in our business, as increased production volumes drove meaningful margin gains and overall financial improvement," "said Steve Cohn, Chief Financial Officer of Enablence Technologies. "Given that customer demand continues to outpace our available wafer capacity, we are investing in expanding manufacturing at our Fremont facility. We remain focused on managing our current wafer-capacity constraints while we work to qualify a second manufacturing location in the second half of fiscal 2027. We believe these initiatives will strengthen our ability to deliver on our growth plans and build long-term shareholder value."

FY2027 Guidance

Enablence is providing guidance for fiscal year 2027 as follows:

For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2027, the company now expects revenue to be between US$19.0 million to US$21.0 million, representing growth of 150% year over year at the midpoint.

For fiscal year ending June 30, 2027, the Company expects GAAP Gross Margins to be between 25% to 35% respectively.

The Company expects to exceed monthly wafer starts of 4,500 wafers per month by the end of Calendar year 2027.

The Company's results and outlook are supported by:

The continued ramp-up of production at its Fremont, California, fab to more than 4,000 wafers per month Growing revenue contributions from new high-performance AI product lines Increasing production revenue from the Company's new production assembly plant in Vietnam

Medium Term Outlook

Enablence continues to see robust market demand for FY2027 and into FY2028. The Company expects to remain wafer capacity constrained, continuing to sell wafers as fast as they can be manufactured. This constraint is expected to be relieved in 2H FY2027 as a second manufacturing location is qualified.

The "Financial Highlights" above are qualified in their entirety by the Financial Statements, which are available on SEDAR+ ( ) under Enablence's issuer profile. For additional information on the Company, please refer to the investor presentation of the Company, which is available on Enablence's website ( ) in the "Corporate - Investors" tab.

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA) that designs, markets and sells optical chips and sub systems, primarily in the form of planar lightwave circuits (PLC), on silicon-based chips for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Enablence products serve a global customer base, primarily focused today on data center and other rapidly growing end markets. Enablence also works with customers that have emerging market uses for its technology, including medical devices, automotive LiDAR, and virtual and augmented reality headsets. In select strategic circumstances, the Company also uses its proprietary, non-captive fabrication plant in Fremont, California to manufacture chips designed by third party customers. For more information, visit: .

For more information contact:

Steve Cohn, CFO Enablence Technologies Inc.

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Todd Haugen, CEO Enablence Technologies Inc.

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+1 510-226-8900

Investor Relations

Nicole Kunzman, Managing Director,

The Blue Shirt Group

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Alison Parnell, Media and Analysts

Hill and Kincaid Marketing & PR

408-590-0137

...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company based on current expectations and assumptions of management, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with our business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations that involve several risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We caution our readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a few factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's operations are set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ ( ) under Enablence's issuer profile.

Enablence does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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Source: Enablence Technologies Inc.







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Source: Enablence Technologies Inc.