INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In York Space Systems, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines YSS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against York Space Systems, Inc. (“York” or the“Company”) (NYSE: YSS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether York and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 30, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired York securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On or around January 29, 2026, York completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 18.5 million shares priced at $34.00. Then, on May 11, 2026, Wolfpack Research published a short report entitled“YSS: Lost In Space – The Pentagon Just Killed 96% of York's Revenue”. The Wolfpack report alleges that the Pentagon's decision to eliminate its Space Development Agency (“SDA”) Tranche 3 Transport Layer-a program responsible for the majority of York's annual revenue-“was rooted in severe disappointment in York.” Citing discussions with“multiple former employees who were highly critical of York,” Wolfpack alleges that it“heard claims that York deceived the SDA with false advertising to win its contracts, cut corners, and delivered satellites whose mission-critical-software was not completed.”

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980