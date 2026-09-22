Stones Jordan Expands Interior Design Operations In Amman, Jordan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amman, Jordan, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stones Jordan, an interior design, architecture, landscape design and project supervision company headquartered in Amman, Jordan, has announced the expansion of its interior design operations across Jordan. The expansion strengthens the company's ability to coordinate residential, commercial and hospitality projects from its studio in Dabouq, Amman, bringing interior design, interior architecture, technical documentation, landscape design, material coordination, contractor coordination and site supervision into a more integrated project delivery structure.









The expanded operations are designed to give clients in Amman and across Jordan a more coordinated approach to interior design and project development. Stones Jordan works across the stages that connect an initial design concept with the completed space, including consultation, property assessment, space planning, concept development, technical drawings, lighting planning, material and finish selection, furniture coordination, contractor documentation, procurement coordination, scheduled site supervision and final handover, depending on the scope of each project.

Founded in Amman in 2000 by brothers Majd and Rami Abu Ghoush, Stones Jordan has operated in Jordan's interior design sector for more than 25 years and reports more than 350 residential and commercial projects across Jordan and GCC markets. Headquartered in Dabouq, Amman, the company combines local knowledge of Jordanian properties, materials, suppliers and construction practices with project experience extending into Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and the wider Gulf region.

Stones Jordan's interior design services in Amman and Jordan cover villas, apartments, private residences, offices, retail environments, commercial interiors and hospitality spaces. Projects can incorporate interior design, interior architecture, landscape design, commercial design, renovation planning, technical documentation and site supervision, allowing the same design direction to remain connected throughout multiple stages of a project rather than requiring clients to coordinate separate teams independently.

A central part of the expansion is Stones Jordan's design-to-supervision model, in which drawings are developed with real project execution conditions in mind and the design team remains involved as work progresses on site. For supervised projects in Amman and elsewhere in Jordan, Stones Jordan coordinates with contractors, reviews materials and project information, documents site progress and addresses design-related issues throughout construction, while physical construction work is carried out by the appointed contractors.

The company will continue to operate from its headquarters in Amman while expanding its interior design portfolio throughout Jordan, including residential and commercial projects within the capital and projects for Jordanian property owners living abroad. Stones Jordan also supports clients based in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and other international markets who own property in Jordan, using documented approvals, photographs, video communication, progress reporting and local contractor coordination to manage projects remotely.

Stones Jordan is also the sister company of Stones Luxury, the Jordan-founded multinational luxury stone-art brand established in 2008 by the Abu Ghoush brothers. Stones Luxury operates internationally across eight countries and creates handcrafted natural-stone artworks, architectural features, lighting pieces, wall art, sculptures, wash basins, planters and bespoke commissions. The relationship between Stones Jordan and Stones Luxury connects Amman-based interior design and project supervision expertise with a wider international network in luxury craftsmanship, bespoke stone art and design.

The expansion reflects Stones Jordan's broader strategy to strengthen its position within the interior design industry in Jordan while building on more than two decades of experience in Amman and the GCC. By combining interior design, architecture, landscape design, technical documentation, contractor coordination and site supervision within one multidisciplinary operating model, Stones Jordan aims to provide homeowners, developers and businesses with clearer communication and greater continuity between the spaces originally designed and the spaces ultimately delivered.

About Stones Jordan

Stones Jordan is an interior design, architecture, landscape design, commercial design and project supervision company headquartered in Dabouq, Amman, Jordan. Founded in Amman in 2000, Stones Jordan has completed more than 350 projects and works with residential, commercial and hospitality clients across Jordan and the GCC. Its services include interior design, interior architecture, landscape design, commercial design, space planning, technical documentation, material coordination, contractor coordination, renovation planning, site supervision and remote project management.

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CONTACT: Omar Abu Ghoush Stones Jordan...