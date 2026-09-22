Simply Good Foods Company Securities Fraud Class Action Result Of Undisclosed Acquisition Failures And Over 27% Stock Decline - Investors May Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq., At Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Simply Good Foods Company (“Simply Good” or the“Company”) (NasdaqCM: SMPL), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares between October 24, 2024 and April 8, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Simply Good as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 13, 2026.

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About the Lawsuit

Simply Good and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 23, 2025, the Company announced its Q4 and YE August 30, 2025 financial results, disclosing that its OWYN (Only What You Need, Inc.) segment, acquired in 2024 for $280 million, had suffered a slowdown in sales growth due to a previously undisclosed product quality issue, specifically, that“a raw material sourcing decision for pea protein,” which predated the close of the OWYN acquisition but was implemented shortly thereafter, had“resulted in taste and texture issues” as the products aged, leading to negative product ratings and reviews and depressed sales for OWYN. The Company also disclosed disappointing 2026 net sales guidance in the range of negative 2% to positive 2%, a decline in the rate of growth of at least 75% from the 9% net sales growth it had reported for fiscal 2025. On this news, the price of Simply Good shares fell more than 17%.

Then, on April 9, 2026, the Company announced its Q2 2026 earnings results, disclosing that OWYN's quarterly sales had contracted by nearly 17% year-over-year, as well as a $187 million impairment charge against its OWYN brand intangible assets and reduction of 2026 net sales outlook to a range of negative 7% to negative 10%. On this news, the price of Simply Good shares fell more than 27% over a two-day trading period.

The case is Monroe County Employees' Retirement System v. The Simply Good Foods Company, No. 26-cv-06971.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

...

1-833-538-3616

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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