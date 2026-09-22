Beta Bionics, Inc. Notice Of November 3, 2026 Application Deadline For Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. At Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in Beta Bionics, Inc. (“Beta Bionics” or the“Company”) (NasdaqGM: BBNX) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Beta Bionics common stock between July 30, 2025 and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

Beta Bionics investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (...), or visit to learn more.

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CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company's sole commercialized device, the iLet Bionic Pancreas insulin pump (“iLet”), employed an aggressive automated dosing algorithm that malfunctioned and delivered dangerously high levels of insulin, causing hypoglycemic events, including hundreds of life-threatening events requiring medical intervention and hospitalization; (ii) the Company had received thousands of related customer complaints that it failed to investigate or timely report to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”); (iii) the FDA Form 483 issued to the Company in June 2025 identified more than 18,000 unreported complaints and was not, as Defendants represented, limited to a minor difference in interpretation of which complaints were reportable; (iv) the Company had failed to implement meaningful corrective actions in response to the Form 483, resulting in an FDA warning letter concerning the Company's quality management system, medical device reporting, and corrections and removals; and (v) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The case is Holtzman v. Beta Bionics, Inc. et al., 26-cv-02612.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in Beta Bionics and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until November 3, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

...

1-833-538-3616

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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