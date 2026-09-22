HDFC Bank Limited Securities Fraud Class Action Result Of Deceptive Interest Payments And Approximately 4% Stock Decline - Investors May Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, At Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of HDFC as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 13, 2026.
>>> CLICK HERE for more information
About the Lawsuit
HDFC and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
On May 27, 2026, pre-market, The Indian Express reported that HDFC Bank had disguised crores of rupees as marketing expenditures in order to pay above-market interest rates to a state-owned enterprise. According to the article, the Company secretly funneled roughly Rs 45 crore (about $4.7 million) to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation ("MSRDC") to encourage MSRDC to place substantial deposits with the bank. HDFC Bank offered MSRDC a 6.01% interest rate - 2.51 percentage points above what it paid other depositors - and covered that premium by characterizing the payments as sponsorship of an MSRDC road safety awareness initiative. The article further reported that an internal investigation conducted in March and April 2026 found more than ten senior officials responsible for the scheme, including CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan.
On this news, the price of HDFC shares fell $1.02, or 4.1%, to close at $23.78 per share
on May 27, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.
The case is Soneji v. HDFC Bank Limited, Case No. 26-cv-06943.>>>To Learn More, Click HERE
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.
TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services
To learn more about KSF, you may visit .>>>For More Information about the case, Click HERE
Contact:
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
...
1-833-538-3616
1100 Poydras St., Suite 960
New Orleans, LA 70163
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