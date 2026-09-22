York Space Systems, Inc. Notice Of October 30, 2026 Application Deadline For Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. At Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in York Space Systems, Inc. (“York Space Systems” or the“Company”) (NYSE: YSS) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired (a) York Space Systems common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the“Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company's January 2026 initial public offering (“IPO” or the“Offering”); and/or (b) securities between January 29, 2026 and May 11, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado.

Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

York Space Systems investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (...), or visit to learn more.

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CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company's onboard mission and payload software was not fully functional before satellites were launched; (ii) this ongoing trend presented a risk to the Company's contracts with the Pentagon's Space Development Agency (“SDA”), deceived the SDA with false advertising to win its contracts, cut corners, and delivered satellites whose mission-critical-software was not completed; and (iii) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The case is Ianelli v. York Space Systems, Inc. et al., 26-cv-04074.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in York Space and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until October 30, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

...

1-833-538-3616

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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