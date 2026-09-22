Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Result Of Deceptive Privacy And Billing Practices And Over 14% Stock Decline - Investors May Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq., At Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of Hims as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 2, 2026.
>>> CLICK HERE for more information
About the Lawsuit
Hims & Hers Health and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
On July 29, 2026, during market hours, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") announced that it had filed a lawsuit against the Company "alleging that the telehealth provider shared consumers' sensitive health information about medical conditions with third-party advertising platforms despite claiming its services maintain consumers' privacy and deceives users about its billing and cancellation practices." The FTC further alleged that the Company fails to "clearly disclose that it charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit an intake form, despite telling consumers that they will be able to consult with a medical provider to find a treatment that is 'right for them.'"
On this news, the price of Hims & Hers Health shares fell $4.32, or 14.73%, to close at $25.00 on July 29, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.
The case is Velanki v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. et al., 26-cv-09313.>>>To Learn More, Click HERE
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.
TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services
To learn more about KSF, you may visit .>>>For More Information about the case, Click HERE
Contact:
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
...
1-833-538-3616
1100 Poydras St., Suite 960
New Orleans, LA 70163
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