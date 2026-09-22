AEVEX Corp. Notice Of October 20, 2026 Application Deadline For Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. At Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in AEVEX Corp. (“Aevex” or the“Company”) (NYSE: AVEX) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Aevex's publicly traded Class A common stock between April 17, 2026 and June 4, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”) and/or pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (the“IPO Offering Documents”) issued in connection with Aevex's April 17, 2026 initial public offering (“IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

Aevex investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (...), or visit to learn more.

>>> CLICK HERE for more information

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Aevex and certain of its executives are charged with concealing a pre-arranged plan between Madison, which owned 100% of AEVEX's common stock, and the Underwriter Defendants to prematurely override the commitment requiring a 180-day lock-up after the IPO to prevent Madison from selling its shares.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that AEVEX represented that a 180-day“lock-up” would prevent Madison from selling its Class A common stock, or from converting or exchanging its Class B shares or LLC Units into Class A common stock for public sale, until at least October 13, 2026. In truth, the Company allegedly concealed a pre-arranged plan between Madison and the Underwriter Defendants to abrogate that commitment early and clear the way for an SPO shortly after the IPO - one through which Madison would reap over $200 million and the Underwriter Defendants would share in a further $8-plus million in fees.

The case is Rosenberg v. Aevex Corp., No. 26-cv-04779.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in Aevex and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until October 20, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

...

1-833-538-3616

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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