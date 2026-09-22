Fundedfast Appoints Author And Trading Analyst Gabriele Nigro

Writer of The 9-to-5 Trader joins the Malta-registered prop firm as trading analyst

SYDNEY, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FundedFast, the proprietary trading firm operated by Memento Enterprises Limited, has appointed Gabriele Nigro as Trading Analyst and Quality Assurance.

Nigro is the author of The 9-to-5 Trader, a swing trading system written for people who hold down full-time jobs. The book sets out one complete rule-based method designed to run in roughly ninety minutes a week, entirely outside market hours, with no signals service, no paid community and no income claims attached to it.

He arrives at FundedFast by an unusual route, and it is the route rather than the title that the firm says made the appointment worth making. Nigro began in hospitality, working long shifts handling other people's money, where the discipline that mattered was doing unremarkable things correctly every single time. Nobody notices a clean float or a checklist followed properly; they notice only when it fails. He describes it as the most useful trading lesson he received, years before placing a trade.

He moved from there into marketing for a trading company, spending several years learning precisely how trading is sold to retail audiences: which promises convert, which screenshots get used, how scarcity is manufactured, and how far the marketing typically sits from anything a working analyst would do with their own capital.

He then crossed to the analysis side, where the lesson ran in the opposite direction. What survives contact with real markets, in his account of it, is small, repeatable and unglamorous, risk sized first, rules written down before the moment they are needed rather than after, positions kept modest, and revisions made on evidence rather than mood. Almost none of it resembles the marketing he previously wrote. Nigro works from the gap between those two educations: he knows how the product is sold, and he knows what holds up once the selling stops.

Alongside the book, he contributes to the editorial teams of trading publications in both English and Italian, covering forex, index CFDs, platform analysis, financial regulation and the mechanics of ECN and STP brokers. He has also represented his work in the field, most recently at The Forex Expo Dubai, one of the largest trading events in the region.

His stated areas of expertise include rule-based swing trading, trading systems design, risk management, position sizing, trading psychology, technical and market analysis, and financial writing.

"Growth in this industry is easy to buy and hard to keep," said Csongor Mihaly, Head of Growth at FundedFast. "Traders leave the moment the product stops matching the promise. Gabriele's job is to make sure the promise never gets ahead of the rules, and that is worth more to us than any campaign."

"I am pleased to be joining FundedFast," said Nigro. "I can stand behind what this firm represents: clear rules, a simple offer, and honesty with the people who trade on it. That is what matters most to me, and it is where the firm and I align."

At FundedFast, Nigro's work covers market analysis and the firm's educational output, alongside editorial responsibility for the consistency of its published trading rules against the Terms & Conditions at FundedFast

About Gabriele Nigro

Gabriele Nigro is a trading analyst and author. His first book is The 9-to-5 Trader, a rule-based swing trading system for people with full-time jobs. He writes at gabrielenigro.com and contributes to trading publications in English and Italian. He publishes no income claims, sells no signals and runs no paid community.

About FundedFast

FundedFast is the trading name of Memento Enterprises Limited, a company registered in Malta under number C 109385, with its registered office in Attard and operations across Malta, Barcelona, Hong Kong and Cyprus. Operating since 2024, the firm runs one-phase and two-phase simulated-capital evaluations from $3,000 to $400,000, with profit splits up to 90% and a seven-day withdrawal cycle. FundedFast is not a broker, does not accept deposits and does not facilitate trading in real financial instruments; all accounts operate in a simulated environment.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media contact ClickCrows...