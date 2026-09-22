Team Behind Hockeystack Launches Bourne To Help Create The Next 100 Million Entrepreneurs

Bourne Customer OS showing an industrial OEM technical review.

Bourne Studio lets builders create and sell AI labor; Bourne Solutions brings the platform into companies and lowers the cost of future deployments.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The team behind HockeyStack today launched Bourne, a platform for creating and deploying AI labor. Bourne Studio gives people a way to build, host and sell AI agents, apps and automations. Bourne Solutions works with companies and partners to put them to work.AI has changed how people inside technology companies work. Outside that world, much of the work still moves through email, spreadsheets and disconnected systems. Every company has its own way of handling customer requests, exceptions and approvals. The people who understand those details often have ideas for useful AI products, but few can afford to build the software and infrastructure around one.Bourne wants to change that. A specialist who knows a market can build a product in Studio, offer it to customers and charge for it. The builder owns the customer relationship and can improve the product as AI technology changes. Bourne supplies the tools to build and run the software, including agents that can work across systems and apps that let people direct and review their work.“We want to help create the next 100 million entrepreneurs,” said Buğra Gündüz, co-founder and CEO of Bourne.“There are people who understand an industry better than an AI startup ever will. If they can turn what they know into products and sell them, AI can reach far more companies at a price those companies can afford.”Bourne Solutions works directly with companies to find work AI can take on, build around existing systems and deploy with the people who use them. That work also improves Studio. When Bourne solves a technical problem that other builders will face, it puts the reusable solution on the platform. The company wants each deployment to cost less than the last, so builders can serve customers who could not justify a costly, custom AI project.HockeyStack's team is building Bourne from what it learned putting AI to work in its own business. At HockeyStack, the team launched five customer-facing AI products (Odin, Nova, AI prospect research, AI company scoring and Revenue Agents), along with many internal products. That work helped HockeyStack grow efficiently and become profitable. Bourne makes the tools and lessons from those deployments available to other builders and companies.Bourne plans to open an AI labor marketplace once builders have created enough useful products in Studio for companies to find what they need. Companies will then be able to find, hire, manage and pay for AI labor built by independent entrepreneurs. For now, Bourne is growing that supply through Studio and the technology it develops with customers through Bourne Solutions.One of Bourne's first domain solutions covers the industrial OEM customer lifecycle, from inquiries and bids through engineering handover and aftermarket service. The same platform lets builders work on the problems they know in other markets.Read the launch announcement for more on why Bourne was built.About BourneBourne builds software for creating and deploying AI labor. Its Studio serves builders, while Bourne Solutions works with companies and partners on deployments. Learn more at .

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Team Behind HockeyStack Launches Bourne to Help Create the Next 100 Million Entrepreneurs News Provided By HockeyStack, Inc. September 22, 2026, 22:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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