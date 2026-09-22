UTRGV Medical Graduates Carry Nearly $72,000 Less Debt Than Public-School Peers

Members of the UTRGV School of Medicine Class of 2026 celebrate at commencement. The new physicians graduated with educational debt substantially below national medical school averages.

A comparison of mean and median educational debt among UTRGV School of Medicine graduates and national medical school benchmarks for the 2025-26 academic year. UTRGV graduates reported substantially lower educational debt than national public- and private

Lower graduate debt may give new physicians greater freedom to select specialties and serve communities based on need.

- Dr. Everardo Cobos, dean, UTRGV School of MedicineHARLINGEN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Medical graduates of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley reported educational debt substantially below national medical school benchmarks for the 2025-26 academic year. The median debt among UTRGV graduates was $128,044, nearly $72,000 below the $200,000 median reported for graduates of public medical schools.The mean debt among UTRGV graduates was $152,015, compared with $210,147 for graduates of public medical schools and $227,514 across medical schools nationally. UTRGV's mean was $58,132 below the national public-school benchmark.The UTRGV School of Medicine Office of Student Affairs Financial Aid team compiled the institutional data and compared it with national data from the Association of American Medical Colleges Medical School Graduation Questionnaire.The results offer a measurable view of medical education affordability at UTRGV. Although educational debt is only one factor graduates may consider when planning their careers, a more manageable financial burden may provide greater flexibility when choosing a specialty or deciding where to practice.“These numbers tell a story about opportunity,” said Dr. Everardo Cobos, dean of the UTRGV School of Medicine.“We were created to give talented students from the Rio Grande Valley a pathway to medicine without requiring them to leave the communities they call home.“Graduating with less debt gives them greater freedom to choose their specialty and where they will practice based on their interests, sense of purpose and the needs of their communities, not solely on the financial pressure of repaying educational debt.”That flexibility has particular relevance in South Texas, where physician shortages persist across many specialties and communities. A lower financial burden may make it easier for new physicians to consider lower-compensated specialties, including primary care, or opportunities in rural and underserved areas.“Making medical education accessible means understanding the students we serve and the communities they come from,” said Dr. Berkley Browne-Holtz, senior associate dean of Student Affairs and Admissions.“Our goal is to help students reach the white coat while creating a strong foundation for the careers that follow.”Since opening in 2016, the UTRGV School of Medicine has graduated more than 300 physicians and trained hundreds of residents and fellows. Many graduates have remained in the region to practice, contributing to the physician workforce South Texas needs.UTRGV President Guy Bailey said the lower debt figures reflect the university's mission to expand opportunity and improve healthcare in the Rio Grande Valley.“We are giving talented students the opportunity to become physicians without placing an overwhelming financial burden on their future, giving them greater freedom to pursue the specialties and communities where their skills are needed most,” Bailey said.The UTRGV medical graduate debt comparison provides prospective students, families and communities with a clear measure of graduate debt against national public-school benchmarks.For photographs, additional data and complete original reporting, read the UTRGV medical graduate debt comparison.About The University of Texas Rio Grande ValleyThe University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is The Valley's University, deeply rooted in the communities it serves and committed to improving lives and expanding opportunities across the region. UTRGV supports affordable education, expanded healthcare services, workforce preparation, research and economic growth throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Patrick Gonzales

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

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UTRGV medical graduates carry nearly $72,000 less debt than public-school peers News Provided By The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley September 22, 2026, 22:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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