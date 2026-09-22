MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A Twirl That Made the World Smile

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When Ella, a nonverbal adult with special needs, found the perfect gown at a recent prom-dress event hosted by TEAM Abilities, she didn't need words to tell anyone how she felt. She simply twirled-and the world understood. TEAM Abilities shared the brief video on Facebook with the caption,“Ella celebrates her new gown by taking a quick twirl!! Ella is nonverbal, so indeed a picture is worth one thousand words.” The joyful moment has now surpassed 7 million views and continues to climb, capturing hearts around the world with a simple reminder that joy needs no translation. TEAM Abilities, a Texas provider serving adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, believes every person deserves opportunities to experience friendship, purpose, community-and moments worth celebrating. Sometimes one little twirl says everything.View video here:TEAM Abilities is an HCS Provider serving adults with special needs through ISS/Day Habilitation and Community Living care. For more information, please go to MyTeamAbilities.MEDIA CONTACT:Donna Wick, Director of MarketingTEAM Abilities832-790-2879

DONNA WICK

DW OMNIMEDIA

+1 832-790-2879

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NONVERBAL ELLA 'SAYS YES TO THE DRESS'-AND 7 MILLION PEOPLE AGREE News Provided By DW Omnimedia September 22, 2026, 22:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media



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