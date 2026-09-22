Seven-Year-Old 2027 Miss Yellow Rose Launches 'Shine Bright Through Reading' Honoring Dolly Parton's Legacy Of Literacy

Emma-Jean Jelks encourages families to "Be A Dolly"

Emma-Jean Jelks offers curbside library bench opportunity

Emma-Jean Jelks encourages others to Shine Bright through Reading

Seven-year-old encourages others to "Be a Dolly" with literacy platform

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seven-year-old Spring native Emma-Jean Jelks is proving that you're never too young to make a difference in your community.As part of her 2027 Miss Yellow Rose State Ultimate USA Princess platform, SHINE BRIGHT THROUGH READING, Emma-Jean has launched her own community Library Bench - Take a Book, Leave a Book Station in Spring, Texas, inviting children and families to discover new worlds, new ideas and even more about themselves through the gift of reading.The concept is simple: Take a book. Enjoy it. Leave a book for someone else. Keep the stories moving.Emma's project has taken on additional meaning following the recent passing of legendary entertainer and philanthropist Dolly Parton, whose commitment to childhood literacy through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library put millions of books into the hands of children. Founded in 1995, the Imagination Library was created to foster a love of reading by providing books to young children regardless of family income.In recognition of that legacy, Emma-Jean has dedicated a special area of her Library Bench to the message:“BE A DOLLY.”The idea encourages others to follow Parton's example in their own way-not necessarily by reaching millions of children, but by helping create a love of reading within their own families, neighborhoods and circles of influence.“Emma has always loved books,” said her mother, Rachel Jelks.“In light of Dolly's passing and her incredible passion for reading, we wanted to make this commitment to our local community as well. Everyone has an opportunity to shine bright through reading.”Emma-Jean is an enthusiastic reader herself and particularly enjoys books featuring Bible stories. Among her favorites are stories that help bring her faith to life, including the story of Jesus walking on water.Through SHINE BRIGHT THROUGH READING, Emma-Jean hopes her Library Bench becomes more than a place to exchange books. She wants it to become a place where children discover that reading can open doors to imagination, knowledge, faith, confidence and a much bigger world.And Emma's invitation to her community is wonderfully simple:Bring a book. Take a book. Read a book. Share a book.Because every book passed from one pair of hands to another has the opportunity to begin a brand-new story.SHINE BRIGHT THROUGH READING.For more information about Emma-Jean Jelks, the location of her Library Bench book exchange and/or her SHINE BRIGHT THROUGH READING platform or the Library Bench project, contact Donna Wick at 832-790-2879.

DONNA WICK

DW OMNIMEDIA

+1 832-790-2879

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Seven-year-old 2027 Miss Yellow Rose Launches 'Shine Bright Through Reading' Honoring Dolly Parton's Legacy of Literacy News Provided By DW Omnimedia September 22, 2026, 22:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.