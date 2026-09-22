Quickfix Electrical & Air Conditioning Named Best HVAC Services In City Of Port Adelaide Enfield For 2026

CITY OF PORT ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- QuickFix Electrical & Air Conditioning has been recognised with the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best HVAC Services in the City of Port Adelaide Enfield, South Australia, celebrating the company's commitment to quality workmanship, reliable service and customer satisfaction.The award is a significant achievement for QuickFix Electrical & Air Conditioning and follows the company's previous recognition as the Best HVAC Services in the City of Port Adelaide Enfield in both 2024 and 2025.According to the company, it achieved an overall quality score exceeding 95% in each of those years. Established in 2007, QuickFix Electrical & Air Conditioning provides comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning services throughout Adelaide. The company specialises in air conditioning installation, repairs and servicing, including split systems, reverse-cycle ducted systems, evaporative air conditioning and window-type systems.The team also provides a range of electrical services, including LED lighting, smoke alarms, ceiling fans, switchboards and power points, allowing customers to access both electrical and air conditioning expertise from one local service provider. A key part of QuickFix Electrical & Air Conditioning's service offering is its focus on responsive customer support. The company provides 24/7 emergency air conditioning and electrical services, as well as free on-site quotes and assessments to help customers determine the most suitable solution for their home or business.Whether customers require a new air conditioning system, routine maintenance or urgent repairs, the company works across major air conditioning brands and provides professional installation and servicing. QuickFix also states that all work is guaranteed and that it aims to provide competitive pricing across its range of services. The recognition highlights the importance of dependable heating and cooling services for Adelaide households and businesses. With Adelaide experiencing hot summers and cooler winters, effective HVAC systems can play an important role in maintaining comfortable indoor environments throughout the year.QuickFix Electrical & Air Conditioning continues to provide services across metropolitan Adelaide, with a focus on fast response times, professional advice and practical heating, cooling and electrical solutions. The 2026 Quality Business Award for Best HVAC Services in the City of Port Adelaide Enfield further reinforces QuickFix Electrical & Air Conditioning's reputation as a trusted local provider and recognises its ongoing commitment to quality and customer service.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly.Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.For more information on QuickFix Electrical & Air Conditioning please visit and to learn more about Quality Business Awards -

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QuickFix Electrical & Air Conditioning Named Best HVAC Services in City of Port Adelaide Enfield for 2026 News Provided By Qba September 22, 2026, 22:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Retail, Technology



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