MANCINI SHENK FOUNDING PARTNERS EARN LAWDRAGON 'LEADING LITIGATORS IN AMERICA' RECOGNITION FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Michael Mancini

John Shenk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mancini Shenk LLP announced today that Founding Partners Michael Mancini and John Shenk have been recognized in the Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America Guide for 2027 for the second consecutive year. The annual list recognizes lawyers who have demonstrated exceptional talent in complex litigation, with honorees selected through a competitive process of journalistic research, peer nominations, and vetting.“The U.S. trial bar is without peer throughout the world,” the publication states.“And these are its stars. The lawyers honored here have one thing in common: They excel at the art of advocacy before juries, judges and other decision makers on behalf of their clients.”Mancini has extensive experience in high-stakes business, breach of contract, entertainment and unfair competition cases. He has secured favorable settlements, obtained case-ending pretrial rulings, excluded damaging evidence, defended against abusive motions, led key depositions and handled private arbitration as well as civil jury and bench trials in State and Federal courts. He is a dedicated supporter of the American Civil Liberties Union, including filing an amicus brief opposing the termination of Temporary Protected Status for 300,000 refugees.Shenk is a formidable litigator specializing in complex shareholder, partnership, and investor disputes--often described as“business divorces.” Shenk expertly navigates high-stakes partnership conflicts, fraud claims, and breach of fiduciary duty issues using strategic negotiation or aggressive litigation. Shenk draws on both business and legal experience to find resolution for business owners in conflict with one another.Mancini and Shenk have been recognized by the Los Angeles Times as“Legal Visionaries” and named to Southern California's Super Lawyers list in multiple successive years.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

+ +1 3106016008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MANCINI SHENK FOUNDING PARTNERS EARN LAWDRAGON 'LEADING LITIGATORS IN AMERICA' RECOGNITION FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners September 22, 2026, 22:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.