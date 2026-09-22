Cerberus K9 Academy Honoured With 2026 Quality Business Award For Best Dog Trainer In The City Of Monash, VIC

CITY OF MONASH, VIC, AUSTRALIA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cerberus K9 Academy is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2026 Quality Business Award for The Best Dog Trainer in the City of Monash, VIC. This prestigious recognition highlights the academy's ongoing commitment to delivering professional, personalised and results-driven dog training services to dogs and their owners.Cerberus K9 Academy has built a strong reputation for helping dogs and their handlers develop confidence, communication and practical skills through structured and customised training programs. The academy works with dogs of different breeds, ages and training needs, recognising that every dog is unique and requires an approach tailored to its individual personality, temperament and lifestyle.The academy offers a comprehensive range of professional services, including puppy development, behaviour modification, obedience training, reactivity recovery, advanced obedience and performance training, private training sessions and immersive board-and-train programs. Cerberus K9 Academy also provides specialised programs designed to support dogs requiring additional structure, guidance and professional handling.At the heart of Cerberus K9 Academy is a commitment to creating confident, capable dogs while empowering owners with the knowledge and skills needed to continue their dog's progress. The academy's approach focuses on understanding the individual dog, establishing clear goals and developing personalised training plans that support lasting results.Cerberus K9 Academy is led by experienced trainer Greg, who has more than 10 years of experience working with dogs across a range of environments. His training background includes advanced canine training, behaviour modification, obedience, tracking, agility and sport dog development. The academy combines practical experience with ongoing education and a commitment to continually refining its training methods.The business offers both private and immersive training options, allowing owners to select a program suited to their individual circumstances. One-on-one training sessions provide personalised guidance, while private in-home consultations allow practical training to be incorporated into the dog's everyday environment. The academy's board-and-train programs provide dogs with structured routines, regular training and real-world exposure designed to support their development.Cerberus K9 Academy's programs are designed to support dogs at every stage of their journey, from young puppies developing foundational skills to dogs experiencing behavioural challenges or owners seeking advanced obedience and performance training. The academy places importance on consistency, structure and ongoing support to help create positive and sustainable outcomes.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly.Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.For more information on Cerberus K9 Academy please visit and Quality Business Awards Australia -

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Cerberus K9 Academy Honoured with 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Dog Trainer in the City of Monash, VIC News Provided By Qba September 22, 2026, 22:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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