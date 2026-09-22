Grammy Winner Layzie Bone Turns 30 Years Of Hip-Hop Into One Atlanta Night

City Winery Atlanta presents Layzie Bone live on Monday, October 12th at 8pm

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony receiving their Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Photo Credit: World Visionz

Layzie Bone brings 30 years of music, loss and legacy to City Winery Atlanta in a first-ever two-set theatrical autobiography with a live band.

- Layzie BoneATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For the first time in his 30-year career, Grammy Award-winning artist and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony founding member Layzie Bone will tell his life story on stage through a two-set theatrical autobiography backed by a live band.On October 12, 2026, Layzie Bone will take over City Winery Atlanta for an intimate seated performance unlike any show he has presented before.Rather than a traditional concert set, the evening will unfold chronologically across two 45-minute sets with an intermission, combining live music and personal storytelling. Layzie will take the audience from his childhood in Cleveland and the influence of his mother through the beginnings of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony on 99th Street, the group's rise to international success, the personal cost of that success, the people they lost along the way, and the man and artist he is today.“In thirty years, I've never performed this way,” says Layzie Bone.“This is my life in order. Cleveland, my family, Bone, the wins, the losses, the people we buried and where I am now. The music has always told pieces of the story. This time, I'm telling the whole story.”The performance comes during a milestone year for Layzie Bone. After coming off tour with his group, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, alongside Wu-Tang Clan, he is continuing a year that also saw Bone Thugs-N-Harmony honored earlier this summer with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, recognizing more than three decades of influence and impact in music. The legacy continues to reach new milestones. The Official Charts Company recently recognized“Tha Crossroads” as a No. 1 on the UK Hip-Hop and R&B Singles Chart, with a Top 10 all-genre placement, three decades after the song's original release.Layzie is also continuing his independent run with his latest album, D.A.S.H. (Dreams Actually Shape Humanity) which has already climbed the charts, adding to the momentum of an already successful year.For an artist whose group has sold more than 50 million records worldwide, the City Winery performance offers something deliberately different: an intimate 300-seat room, a full live band, dinner and wine, and one of hip-hop's most recognizable voices telling his story in a way audiences have never experienced before.Tickets are selling fast for this one-night-only Atlanta experience.Layzie Bone Live: A Theatrical AutobiographyOctober 12, 2026City Winery Atlanta650 North Avenue NEAtlanta, Georgia 30308Tickets are available through City Winery Atlanta.

Angelique Bates

Melting Pot Management and Public Relations

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Grammy Winner Layzie Bone Turns 30 Years of Hip-Hop Into One Atlanta Night News Provided By Melting Pot Management and Public Relations September 22, 2026, 22:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry



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