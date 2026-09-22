Qualcomm Launches Two New Smartphone Chips As AI Push Intensifies - QCOM Stock Edges Lower After-Hours



Both processors feature CPUs, GPUs, and NPUs designed to handle AI workloads.

The standard Gen 6 brings several AI, gaming, imaging, and connectivity features to a broader range of premium devices. Smartphones using the new chips will come from brands including Motorola, OnePlus, OPPO, vivo and Xiaomi.

Qualcomm (QCOM) on Tuesday unveiled two smartphone processors, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, with the new chips focused on enabling more advanced AI features. The company said the processors can improve personalization for AI agents, as the smartphone industry contends with rising device costs and weaker shipment expectations.

At the time of writing, QCOM shares were trading 0.24% lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after ending the regular session 2.08% higher.

New Chips Built For AI

Qualcomm announced the processors at its annual Snapdragon Summit, highlighting their ability to support more personalized AI-agent experiences. The new chipsets include a central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), and neural processing unit (NPU) designed to handle AI workloads.

Qualcomm said the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 can bring many AI, gaming, imaging, and connectivity features of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 to a broader range of top-tier smartphones.

Qualcomm's newest Android smartphone chipsets will also compete with Apple's A20 Pro in iPhones, according to CNBC.

2-Nanometer Technology

The new processors will be built using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s 2-nanometer manufacturing process, CNBC reported. Qualcomm said devices powered by the two chips will debut in flagship smartphones from brands including HONOR, iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, OPPO, REDMI, RedMagic, vivo and Xiaomi.

The launch comes as the broader smartphone industry faces a worldwide contraction linked to surging memory costs, which have pushed up finished-device prices. The overall smartphone market is expected to shrink 14% in terms of units shipped in 2026 and potentially another 1% in 2027, according to Counterpoint Research, CNBC reported.

QCOM Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for QCOM remained 'bullish,' unchanged in the past 24 hours, while message volume was 'normal' at the time of writing.

QCOM shares have gained nearly 14% year-to-date.

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