US Strongly Supports India-Mideast Corridor, Says Donald Trump

US Backs IMEC to Shift Energy Infrastructure

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said his administration strongly supports the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, saying there is a need shift Middle East energy infrastructure away from Iranian checkpoints amid multiple strikes on West Asian countries during the war.

Addressing a meeting with GCC and Arab leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Trump said attacks on commercial shipping in neighbouring countries had highlighted the need to shift the region's energy infrastructure.

"...Iran's terrorist attacks on commercial shipping in neighboring countries have shown the need to shift Middle East energy infrastructure away from the Iranian checkpoints. That's why my administration strongly supports the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and other places in the form of getting oil out, whether it's pipelines or anything else," Trump said.

Hails Partnership with GCC, Arab Leaders

He said the region was close to overcoming longstanding challenges. "Together, we're on the verge of overcoming challenges that have plagued this region for decades..." he said.

Trump also described the leaders attending the meeting as some of the United States' closest allies and partners and said their efforts were aimed at making the Middle East safer and more prosperous. "It's an honor to be here with some of America's greatest and closest friends, allies, and partners to continue our effort toward a safer and more prosperous Middle East," he said.

About the Economic Corridor

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), unveiled in 2023, comprises an Eastern Corridor connecting India to the Gulf region and a Northern Corridor connecting the Gulf region to Europe. It will include a railway and ship-rail transit network, as well as road transport routes.

Trump Warns Iran of Annihilation

Further, echoing his earlier remarks at the UN General Assembly, the US President once again warned Iran of annihilation.“We've isolated Iran financially and hopefully they'll do the right thing fast... There will be a time when it's too late, and we won't have the chance of letting them survive as a nation. I would like to see that, and I can tell you that people around this table would like to see it,” he added. (ANI)

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