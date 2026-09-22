Foreign Ministers Of Azerbaijan And Iran Discuss Regional Developments
During the meeting, - bilateral and multilateral agenda and regional developments were reviewed. The Ministers underscored importance of sustained high-level engagement, mutual respect and good neighborly relations. The August 2026 meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran in Bishkek was highlighted as another important step toward expanding our bilateral cooperation. Regional security issues were also discussed, with emphasis on the importance of diplomacy and dialogue, and promoting peace and stability.
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