Optoelectronic Components Market Growth Is Driven By Lidar Adoption, AI Data Center Infrastructure And Advanced Leds Globally

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider projects the Global Optoelectronic Components Market to reach USD 81.50 billion by 2035 as automotive sensing, optical interconnects, energy-efficient lighting and advanced semiconductor technologies expand

Austin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Optoelectronic Components Market was valued at USD 49.30 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 81.50 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.15% during 2026–2035. The demand is rising due to the rising usage of the LED lights, light-sensors, and light modulators in electronics, automobile systems, and telecommunication network. Further advancements in LEDs, image sensor, and laser diodes will lead to an increased use of these components in smartphones, vehicle headlights, LiDARs, industrial machine vision, optical network and data centers.

The U.S. Optoelectronic Components Market was valued at approximately USD 10.77 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 20.79 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6.80% during 2026–2035. Investment in data centers and telecoms infrastructures, adoption of LiDAR and advanced lighting technologies for automobiles, and research and development within domestic semiconductor and photonics firms are helping drive growth.









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Why this Market is Gaining Attention in 2026

LiDAR and ADAS Are Increasing Demand for Advanced Optical Sensing

The proliferation of advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles is creating a greater need for laser diodes, image sensors and other types of optoelectronic sensing devices. LiDAR uses optical transmission and reception to sense distance and provide environmental data necessary for increasingly complex automotive sensor applications.

Additionally, automotive demand is expanding from LiDAR systems into LED matrix headlights and cameras for driver monitoring. As such systems find their way into an ever-greater range of vehicles, suppliers are increasingly concerned with optical power, sensing precision, thermal performance and device reliability.

AI Data Centers Are Creating a Higher-Value Optical Interconnect Opportunity

The fast proliferation of computing infrastructure built around AI is raising the significance of high-speed optical communications. As demand for data transfer grows, the limitations of existing copper interconnects become obvious, offering new possibilities to optical interconnects, laser diodes, photodetectors and silicon photonics.

This trend is expanding the use cases of optoelectronic devices from their historical domain of lighting and display systems to the realm of data centers and computing infrastructure. Building fiber optic networks further reinforces this trend among telecommunication companies and data center suppliers.

Energy-Efficient LEDs Continue Expanding Across Major Applications

LEDs have continued to be an important part of the Optoelectronic Components Market owing to their wide application in general illumination, displays, automotive lighting and consumer electronics. The need for more energy efficient systems as stipulated by regulations has been contributing to the replacement of incandescent, fluorescent and other forms of lighting solutions.

Gallium nitride-based component technology on the other hand continues to advance the effectiveness of high-brightness blue and white LEDs. Improvements in efficiencies and cost reduction has allowed LED to remain relevant despite increasing number of market opportunities coming from sensors and communication devices.

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Commercial Findings from the Optoelectronic Components Market

LED Dominated and Laser Diode is the Fastest-Growing Component: In 2025, LED accounted for roughly 42.50% of the Optoelectronic Components Market due to its extensive application in General Lighting, Display Backlighting, Automotive Lighting, and Consumer Electronics. The Laser Diode component type will register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of around 7.80% due to rising demand from Automotive and Industrial LiDAR, Fiberoptic Communication, and Measurement applications.

Gallium Arsenide Dominated and Gallium Nitride is the Fastest-Growing Material: In 2025, Gallium Arsenide held about 34.50% share in the global market owing to its well-established application in LEDs, laser diodes and infrared devices in various applications such as sensors, telecommunications and consumer electronics. Gallium Nitride, on the other hand, is the fastest growing materials segment, which has a CAGR of about 7.50%, supported by demand for high-brightness LEDs and high-performance laser diode applications.

Lighting & Display Dominated and Communications is the Fastest-Growing Application: Lighting & Display holds an estimated share of about 39.50% of the market in 2025 due to the high demand in LED lighting, LED display backlighting, and automotive lighting worldwide. On the other hand, Communications is the highest growing end-use segment with a CAGR of about 6.90%, supported by AI data center expansion, fiber-optic network construction and increasing demand for high-bandwidth optical interconnects.

Consumer Electronics Dominated and Automotive is the Fastest-Growing End User: Consumer Electronics is expected to hold about 36.50% share of the global market in 2025, on account of increased usage of LEDs, image sensors, and infrared components in mobile phones, TVs, wearables, and other such devices. The automotive industry is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of about 7.20% during the forecast period, driven by LED matrix headlights, LiDAR-based ADAS and driver-monitoring technologies.

Regional Semiconductor and Photonics Investment is Reshaping Optoelectronic Demand: In the Optoelectronic Components Market globally, the Asia Pacific region had about 48.50% share in 2025 as this region dominates the manufacturing of LEDs, lasers diodes and sensors. China is the biggest manufacturer in this region; on the other hand, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan have higher value manufacturing facilities. The North American region will see the fastest growth rate at a CAGR of about 6.80% from 2026 to 2035.

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Who Should be Watching the Optoelectronic Components Market?

The market is increasingly relevant across the broader semiconductor, automotive, electronics and communications ecosystem, including:

Optoelectronic component manufacturers → semiconductor companies → LED manufacturers → laser diode suppliers → image sensor developers → automotive OEMs → LiDAR developers → consumer electronics companies → telecommunications providers → data center operators

While component manufacturers are seeing more and more possibilities beyond traditional applications, such as lighting and displays, competitive advantage is based on optical efficiency, output power, wavelength accuracy, thermal management, production capacity and capability to satisfy stringent requirements set by automotive and telecom industries. Meanwhile, automotive, telecoms and data centers are seeing new opportunities through advancements in optoelectronics technologies that give access to more advanced sensors, lighting and communication components.

LiDAR Investment and Manufacturing Expansion Shape the 2026 Market

As demand shifts toward higher-value sensing, camera and optical technologies, companies are investing in optoelectronic capabilities and associated manufacturing infrastructure.



In July 2025, LG Innotek invested USD 50 million in Aeva Technologies, a U.S.-based LiDAR developer, reflecting growing cross-border investment in optoelectronic sensing technologies for autonomous vehicle and industrial applications. In March 2025, LG Innotek announced a planned USD 408 million investment to upgrade its chip substrate and camera module factory in Gumi, South Korea, through December 2026, expanding capacity to support growing demand for camera modules and chip substrates.

Market Challenge: Managing Pricing Pressure and Compound Semiconductor Raw Material Volatility

Pricing pressure continues to represent an important concern for optoelectronic component makers, especially when it comes to commoditized LED components and sensors. The reduction in cost through increased production scale and manufacturing efficiency has driven down the cost of components, though it has also reduced margins in application areas, such as general lighting, in which differentiation of the product has become increasingly challenging.

The volatility of raw materials in the form of compound semiconductors, such as gallium and indium, represents yet another area of risk. Input cost changes may prove difficult to pass along in markets with intense competition and price sensitivity, and geopolitical concerns could complicate material acquisition. Thus, suppliers are not only competing on performance, but on manufacturing efficiency, logistics, cost control, and semiconductor materials.

Key Competitors in the Market

Companies covered in the Optoelectronic Components Market research include Nichia Corporation, ams OSRAM AG, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Lumileds Holding B.V., Wolfspeed, Inc., Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Innotek Co., Ltd., Epistar Corporation, LITE-ON Technology Corporation, Sony Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., ROHM Co., Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Coherent Corp., Sharp Corporation, and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

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