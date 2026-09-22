INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In UWM Holdings Corporation Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines UWMC

The class action concerns whether UWM and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 13, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired UWM securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

In December 2025, UWM and Two Harbors Investment Corp. (“Two Harbors”) (owner of RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing) signed an all-stock merger agreement valued at $1.3 billion to expand UWM's mortgage servicing rights (MSRs). However, in March 2026, Two Harbors terminated the UWM agreement after CrossCountry Mortgage stepped in with a competing cash offer and agreed to pay UWM's termination fee. UWM aggressively countered by raising its proposals, but Two Harbors' board repeatedly rebuffed these advances, leading to a brief mandated negotiation waiver period in June 2026 that expired without a new deal. On August 5, 2026, after the market closed, UWM reported second quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results, including a $603.2 million interest rate derivatives loss which contributed to a $451.9 million second-quarter net loss. Total equity also fell 43.6% year over year, reflecting the net loss and derivative-related charges. Then, on August 6, 2026, at 10:30 AM EDT, the Company held an earnings call in connection with its second quarter 2026 financial results. During that call, Chief Executive Officer Mathew Ishbia (“Ishbia”) disclosed“We were over-hedged, if you think of it that way, protecting against the Two Harbors transaction.” Ishbia further stated“[w]e don't traditionally hedge our MSRs [Mortgage Servicing Rights]” but“when you're going through and acquiring a company like Two Harbors and a massive MSR book... it created a little more risk. So... we did put a hedge on to protect against that risk and then a lot of things happen[ed]... and then obviously, the Two Harbors transaction went away. And so a confluence of events that created a hedge loss.”

On this news, UWM's stock price fell $0.64 per share, or 34.78%, to close at $1.20 per share on August 6, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980