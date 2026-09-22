INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In DICK's Sporting Goods, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines DKS

The class action concerns whether Dick's and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until November 3, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Dick's securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On September 8, 2025, Dick's announced the completion of its acquisition of Foot Locker, Inc. (“Foot Locker”), a prominent footwear and apparel retailer, for approximately $2.5 billion in cash and stock.

On August 25, 2026, before the market opened, Dick's issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2026. Specifically, the Company reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.53 per share, which fell short of analysts' estimates of $3.76 per share. Notably, Dick's also disclosed that Foot Locker generated revenue of only $1.73 billion, significantly below analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. The Company also reduced its full-year 2026 consolidated net sales guidance to a range between $21.9 billion to $22.2 billion (down from $22.1 billion to $22.4 billion). Dick's further revealed that it expected Foot Locker's proforma comparable sales to yield a range of negative 2.0% to 0.0% for the year – a sharp deterioration from Dick's prior forecast of 1.5% to 3% growth for Foot Locker.

In the press release, Executive Chairman Edward Stack conceded that“[a]s the quarter progressed, conditions across portions of the athletic footwear and apparel marketplace became increasingly promotional, and we took action to remain competitively priced.” Stack further explained that this environment had a more“significant impact” on Foot Locker due to its“greater exposure to legacy footwear silhouettes and greater dependence on footwear launch and retro product.” Stack also noted that“[n]ot only were there fewer launches in the second quarter, but those launches performed below both industry and our expectations.”

Following these disclosures, Dick's stock price fell $55.02 per share, or approximately 30%, to close at $124.31 per share on August 25, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980