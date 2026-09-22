Dr. Len Tau Reverses His Own Review Advice As Google Cracks Down On Coached Dental Reviews

Dr. Len Tau, known in dentistry as The Reviews Doctor, is reversing review advice he taught for years after Google changed its Maps review rules in April 2026.

“Raving Patients Supercharged: Be Seen, Be Trusted, Be Chosen" by Dr. Len Tau launches September 25, 2026, at Supercharge Your Dental Practice 2026 in Fort Lauderdale.

A panel discussion at a past Supercharge Your Dental Practice conference. The 2026 event runs September 25 to 27 at Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale, where Dr. Len Tau will launch "Raving Patients Supercharged."

The Reviews Doctor's new book launches Sept. 25 at Supercharge Your Dental Practice 2026 and retires tactics he once taught.

- Dr. Len Tau, author of Raving Patients SuperchargedFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For years, Dr. Len Tau taught dentists to have patients mention team members by name in online reviews, and to reward staff for it. Now the dental reputation specialist known as The Reviews Doctor is telling practices to stop. His new book, "Raving Patients Supercharged: Be Seen, Be Trusted, Be Chosen," officially launches Friday, September 25, 2026, on opening day of Supercharge Your Dental Practice 2026, the conference Tau hosts at Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale. The book is available now on Amazon.The reversal follows a change to Google's rules. In April 2026, Google added language to its Maps user-generated content policy barring businesses from asking staff to solicit a certain number of reviews, or to solicit reviews that identify a staff member. Long-standing bans on incentives, selective solicitation and on-site review pressure remain. Google reported blocking or removing more than 292 million policy-violating reviews in 2025.In the book, Tau shares what he found when he analyzed six months of reviews at two practices. At an office that did no coaching, about 6% of reviews named a team member. At an office that encouraged name mentions, a tactic from his first edition, more than 50% did. Tau calls that gap the signature of coaching, and the kind of pattern Google's systems are built to detect."I taught name mentions from the stage, and I put them in my first book," Tau said. "Google changed the rules in April, and that advice became a liability. This edition starts by telling dentists what I used to recommend and why I don't anymore."Three review habits dental offices should drop now, according to Google's policy:- Setting a monthly review quota for front desk staff- Asking patients to mention a team member by name in their review- Offering discounts or gifts in exchange for reviewsBirdeye's State of Online Reviews 2026 report found healthcare review volume grew 36.3% in 2025, while consumer trust in online reviews fell from 79% in 2020 to 42% in 2025. Tau leads Birdeye's dental division. BrightLocal's 2026 Local Consumer Review Survey found 45% of consumers used AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini or Perplexity to find a local business in the past year, up from 6% a year earlier, and 74% focus on reviews written in the last three months.Anissa Broussard, DMD, founder and CEO of Digital Floss, which helps dental practices become visible in AI search, makes the case in the book's foreword. "Reviews are not a feature of your marketing. They are a signal," she writes. "Practices with high-volume, recent, specific, well-responded-to reviews show up. Practices without them do not, no matter how beautiful their website or how much they spend on ads."The book also covers how AI tools surface dental recommendations, how to respond to unfair or fake reviews, and case acceptance. It carries 25 endorsements from across the dental profession, including 1-800-DENTIST co-founder Fred Joyal.What patients should knowWhen you check a dentist's reviews, look past the star average. The Federal Trade Commission advises watching for a burst of reviews posted in a short period, which can signal fakes, and reading several sources rather than trusting one score. Since October 2024, federal rules have banned fake and paid reviews.Launch-day book signingTau will sign books throughout the conference in the North Foyer at Pier Sixty-Six. Attendees who show an Amazon receipt for the paperback or Kindle edition of "Raving Patients Supercharged," purchased between 8 a.m. and noon ET on Friday, September 25, will receive a free autographed paperback while supplies last.Key facts- Book: "Raving Patients Supercharged: Be Seen, Be Trusted, Be Chosen," second edition, by Dr. Len Tau- Price: $29.99 paperback, $2.99 Kindle- ISBN: 978-0-9981744-1-9 (paperback)- Conference: Supercharge Your Dental Practice 2026, September 25 to 27, 2026- Venue: Pier Sixty-Six, 2301 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale, Florida- Program: 17 speakers, panels on practice profitability and artificial intelligence, and 14 hours of AGD continuing education credit. In-person only.Tickets and the full agenda are available on the conference website. "Raving Patients Supercharged" is available in paperback and Kindle on Amazon.About Dr. Len TauDr. Len Tau is a dentist, author and speaker who helps dental practices build their online reputations. He practiced for 23 years and built and sold a fee-for-service practice outside Philadelphia. He founded iSocialReviews, which Birdeye acquired, and now leads Birdeye's dental division. He hosts the Raving Patients Podcast, now in its eighth season, and has delivered more than 600 presentations worldwide. He founded and hosts Supercharge Your Dental Practice, an annual dental marketing and business conference in South Florida. He is the author of the first edition, "Raving Patients" (2018), and graduated from Tulane University and Tufts University School of Dental Medicine.

Catrise Austin

Celebrity Branding, LLC

+1 917-540-5367

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Supercharge Your Dental Practice Conference Highlights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dr. Len Tau Reverses His Own Review Advice as Google Cracks Down on Coached Dental Reviews News Provided By Celebrity Branding, LLC September 22, 2026, 22:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.