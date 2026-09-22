INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. - LENZ

The investigation concerns whether Lenz and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 11, 2026, Lenz reported its second quarter 2026 financial results. While the Company reported total revenue of $5.5 million, the majority of this figure ($3.8 million) was driven by one-time, non-product global licensing milestones. Organic product sales for the Company's primary commercial eye drop, VIZZ, came in flat at $1.73 million, representing just 9% volume growth quarter-over-quarter. The following day, August 12, 2026, Bank of America downgraded Lenz stock from“Buy” to“Neutral” and lowered its price target from $31.00 to $7.00, citing a significantly slower-than-expected commercial launch for VIZZ.

On this news, Lenz's stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980