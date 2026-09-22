INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Beam Therapeutics Inc. - BEAM

The investigation concerns whether Beam and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 8, 2026, Beam issued a press release“announc[ing] updated clinical data from the Phase 1/2 trial evaluating BEAM-302 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).” Although the Company said that“treatment with single-dose BEAM-302 was well tolerated with an acceptable safety profile in both Part A and Part B cohorts”, the press release also disclosed that“[t]ransient and predominantly Grade 1 alanine transaminase (ALT) and/or aspartate aminotransferase (AST) elevations were also observed.”

On this news, Beam's stock price fell $2.83 per share, or 9.54%, to close at $26.83 per share on September 8, 2026.

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