INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Godaddy Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines GDDY

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GoDaddy Inc. (“GoDaddy” or the“Company”) (NYSE: GDDY). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether GoDaddy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 20, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired GoDaddy securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On February 24, 2026, GoDaddy reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. In a press release, the Company disclosed that total bookings growth had sharply decelerated to 5% during the fourth quarter of 2025, down from 9% the previous quarter and missing analyst estimates of 7%. During the associated earnings call with analysts and investors, Chief Executive Officer Aman Bhutani mentioned for the first time to investors that the Company had“expanded [its] go-to-market approach with a streamlined purchase experience for new domain customers.” Bhutani further revealed that the Company“introduced a promotional price for dotcom domains with a one-year term” which resulted in reduced upfront bookings. On that same call, Chief Financial Officer Mark McCaffrey admitted that the annual terms of the heavily adopted one-year promotional contracts impacted the Company's bookings. Specifically, McCaffrey admitted that there was“a reduction in our average order size of initiation related to the discount,” noting that the Company believed the heavy adoption of the lower-cost, one-year promotional contracts would have a“major impact” at the end of 2025 going into the first quarter of 2026.

On this news, GoDaddy's stock price fell $13.18 per share, or 14.28%, to close at $79.12 per share on February 25, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980