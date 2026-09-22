INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Lincoln Educational Services Corp. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines LINC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lincoln Educational Services Corp. (“Lincoln Educational” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LINC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Lincoln Educational and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until November 10, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Lincoln Educational securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On August 10, 2026, Lincoln Educational reported earnings for the second quarter of 2026, allegedly disclosing, among other things, that student starts increased by only 1% year over year despite enrollment growing 9%,“as fewer enrolled students than expected attended the first day of class.”

On this news, Lincoln Educational's stock price fell $10.22 per share, or 24.93%, to close at $30.77 per share on August 10, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980