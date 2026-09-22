Frequency Holdings FRQN Reduces Authorized Common Shares From 5.4 Billion To 250 Million - Creating Valuable Structure For Revenue And Market Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Authorized Preferred Shares also reduced from 1.1 billion to 250 million as Frequency aligns its equity structure with its managed intelligence products and long-term capital strategy

Chicago, IL, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Holdings Inc. (OTC: FRQN), a technology-focused holding company building and acquiring assets across cybersecurity, managed intelligence, digital infrastructure and media, today announced a substantial reduction in the Company's authorized share structure. Frequency has reduced its authorized common shares from 5.4 billion shares to 250 million shares and its authorized preferred shares from 1.1 billion shares to 250 million shares.

The change significantly reduces the amount of equity the Company is authorized to issue while preserving sufficient flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions, growth capital and other transactions that management believes can create long-term value.

“Frequency is making the capital structure fit the company we are building,” said Rick Jordan, CEO of Frequency Holdings.“We do not need billions of authorized shares sitting above this company. We want enough flexibility to execute, acquire, and bring in the right capital when it makes sense, without carrying an unnecessarily large number over our heads.”

Frequency intends to continue evaluating its capitalization as the business continues to grow and to pursue financing structures based on the needs and economics of individual opportunities.

Frequency's model combines cybersecurity-first IT infrastructure with AI systems designed to automate work, improve business processes and help small and mid-sized companies operate with greater intelligence. The Company believes this creates a larger opportunity than traditional managed IT alone. Rather than simply managing computers, networks and software, Frequency is building toward a model where its operating companies can also identify business workflows, introduce intelligent automation, secure the systems involved and manage those systems over time.

“We are building for the next phase of Frequency now,” Jordan said.“That requires capital. It requires revenue. It requires room to make moves. Reducing the authorized shares is one more piece of putting that structure where we believe it belongs, and signalling to the market and shareholders that we're ready to hit the gas.”

Additional corporate and operating updates are expected as Frequency continues advancing its managed intelligence commercialization strategy and evaluating acquisition and strategic capital opportunities.

About Frequency Holdings Inc.

Frequency Holdings Inc. (OTC: FRQN) is a technology-focused holding company building and acquiring assets across cybersecurity, managed intelligence, digital infrastructure and media.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary ReachOut Digital Intelligence, the Company provides cybersecurity-first IT and AI solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Frequency is developing managed intelligence offerings designed to automate business processes with AI while maintaining strong cybersecurity, compliance and governance controls.

The Company's broader strategy combines recurring operating revenue, strategic acquisitions, AI commercialization and media distribution to build a portfolio of scalable technology assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Frequency Holdings Inc.'s strategy, future financing activities, acquisitions, managed intelligence commercialization, artificial intelligence initiatives, capital structure, strategic partnerships and other future business activities. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company cannot guarantee the completion of any acquisition, financing, commercialization milestone or other strategic initiative discussed herein. Frequency Holdings Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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